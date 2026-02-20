Sex Offender Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Enticement Of 15-Year-Old Girl In Dutchess County

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced today that DEREK HASSELBRINK, a/k/a “Derek Spear,” was sentenced to 15 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Román for enticing a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity.

