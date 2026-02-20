Submit Release
Long Island Child Therapist Sentenced to 84 Months for Distributing Child Pornography

Earlier today, in federal court in Central Islip, Renee Hoberman, also known as “Rina,” a licensed social worker, was sentenced by United States District Judge Joanna Seybert to 84 months’ imprisonment for receipt and distribution of child pornography.

