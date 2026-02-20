A Central Point, Oregon, Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison for Felon in Possession of a Firearm

A Central Point, Oregon, man was sentenced to federal prison today for felon in possession of a firearm after he and his co-defendants targeted an elderly victim and stole over $250,000 worth of gold, cash, and firearms.

