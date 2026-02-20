Trinitarios Gang Member Convicted Of Murder, Attempted Murder, And Racketeering

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, announced that a jury found RAMON RODRIGUEZ, a/k/a “Pollo,” guilty today of murder in aid of racketeering, attempted murder in aid of racketeering, firearms offenses, and racketeering conspiracy. The convictions relate to RODRIGUEZ’s participation in the “Shooting Boys” gang (a set of the Trinitarios), the June 21, 2021, murder of Milton Grant during a robbery in Manhattan, and the attempted murder of another victim during that same robbery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.