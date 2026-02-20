Five Defendants Charged with Impersonating Immigration Judges, Law Enforcement Officers, and Lawyers

Earlier today, a five-count indictment was partially unsealed in the Eastern District of New York charging five defendants with wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering conspiracy, and two counts of false impersonation of an officer or employee of the United States. Three of the defendants, Daniela Alejandra Sanchez Ramirez, Jhoan Sebastian Sanchez Ramirez, and Alexandra Patricia Sanchez Ramirez, were arrested this afternoon at Newark Liberty International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Colombia with one-way tickets. Marlyn Yulitza Salazar Pineda was arrested at a restaurant in New Jersey. A fifth defendant is not in U.S. custody. Daniela and Jhoan Ramirez, and Marlyn Pineda are immigration parolees, and Alexandra Ramirez is in the U.S. on a tourist visa. Daniela, Jhoan, and Alexandra Ramirez are siblings. The four defendants who were arrested will be arraigned tomorrow morning at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn before United States Magistrate Judge Peggy Cross-Goldenberg.

