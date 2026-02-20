Christine Hopkins Named a 2026 Enterprising Women of the Year Award Winner

Christine Hopkins, President & CEO of the ASCI, has been named a winner of the 2026 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards.

We have grown by investing in strong teams, holding ourselves accountable to high standards, and building a culture where people can do meaningful work with pride” — Christine Hopkins

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Christine Hopkins , President and CEO of the ASCI Family of Companies (ASCI), has been named a winner of the 2026 Enterprising Women of the Year Awards, an annual tribute to the world’s top women entrepreneurs. Hopkins will be recognized at the 24th Annual Enterprising Women of the Year Awards Celebration & Conference for her leadership in the category of Businesses with $5 million in annual revenues and up to $10 million in annual revenues. The event brings together dynamic women from around the world to share business insights, expand their networks, and deepen mentoring commitments. It will be held Sunday, March 8 through Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at The Ritz Carlton in New Orleans, Louisiana.“Christine Hopkins is an accomplished business owner and leader in her field. We are so proud to recognize her contribution to her company, her community, and as a role model and mentor to other women and girls,” said Monica Smiley, CEO and publisher of Enterprising Women.“This recognition reflects the kind of leadership I believe in most, steady, disciplined, and people-centered,” said Hopkins. “We have grown by investing in strong teams, holding ourselves accountable to high standards, and building a culture where people can do meaningful work with pride. I’m honored to accept this on behalf of our team and committed to mentoring and advocating for the next generation of women leaders.”The Enterprising Women of the Year Award is widely considered one of the most prestigious global award recognitions for accomplished women entrepreneurs. To win, nominees must demonstrate fast growth, mentorship or active support of other women and girls involved in entrepreneurship, and strong community leadership.Hopkins’ Enterprising Women of the Year honor adds to a growing list of recognitions for her leadership and impact. In 2025, she was named the Rising Star for the Lew Shattuck Small Business Advocate of the Year Award, recognized for elevating the voice of Alaska’s small business community and small federal contractors nationwide. She also received the 2025 Vistage Leadership Award for the Alaska region, honoring transformational leadership and resilience in guiding ASCI through major growth and transition. Hopkins was additionally named the 2025 SBA Alaska Small Business Person of the Year.About ASCIAdvanced Supply Chain International LLC and ASCI Federal Services LLC are part of the ASCI Family of Companies, based in Anchorage, Alaska. Since 1999, ASCI has provided supply chain and asset management consulting and services to commercial and government customers. The company specializes in procurement, contracting, warehousing, inventory management, transportation coordination, and surplus material disposition. To learn more about the ASCI Family of Companies, visit www.asciLLC.com

