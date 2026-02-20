Eddy Vera Walks Premios Lo Nuestro Magenta Carpet as Special Guest of Emilio Estefan

Best-selling author and global speaker Eddy Vera attends as Estefan’s guest, spotlighting purpose, gratitude, and resilience worldwide.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Magenta Carpet at Premios Lo Nuestro welcomed leading figures from across Latin entertainment. Among the special guests of Emilio Estefan was best-selling author and international speaker Eddy Vera, who drew attention for both her refined style and her message of purpose-driven living.“Purpose isn’t found—it’s built daily through gratitude, resilience, and the courage to keep going,” said Vera.Vera wore an elegant design by Sharon OSP, complemented by fine jewelry from Tashi, presenting a look that blended contemporary sophistication with confident presence. Her appearance at one of Latin music’s most influential events underscores a rapidly expanding international trajectory defined by leadership, entrepreneurship, and impact.Recognized as a global speaker, author, model, and businesswoman, Vera continues to reach audiences worldwide with a message centered on purpose, gratitude, and resilience—one day at a time. Her participation on the Magenta Carpet marks not only a moment of glamour, but also the growing visibility of a voice committed to inspiring transformation on and off the global stage.About Eddy VeraEddy Vera is a best-selling author, international speaker, model, and entrepreneur recognized for her work in personal leadership and purposeful living. A cancer survivor and a three-time survivor of Guillain-Barré syndrome, Vera has transformed profound health challenges into a global platform of inspiration and empowerment. Her life journey reflects resilience, faith, and determination, values that shape her message and connect deeply with audiences around the world. Through keynote presentations, media appearances, and philanthropic initiatives, she encourages individuals to embrace growth with gratitude, courage, and intention. Vera’s cross-industry career continues to expand internationally, positioning her as a powerful voice in leadership and human potential.

