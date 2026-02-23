Rovensa Next launches two cutting-edge biosolutions in North America: TYPHOON and GALACTEK

Turning Biosolutions into Results

Broad-spectrum disease control and advanced root performance solutions now available for growers across North America.

Growers need biosolutions with measurable results. TYPHOON® and GALACTEK® expand our North American portfolio, optimizing crop health with proven, consistent performance.” — Chuck Broughton

FRESNO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TYPHOON is an innovative biofungicide delivering broad-spectrum disease control, protecting crops and maintaining canopy health during critical development stages.is a next-generation fertilizer designed to strengthen root systems, enhance nutrient uptake, and improve tolerance to environmental stress, supporting healthier, more resilient early-season growth.These new additions expand Rovensa Next ’s North American portfolio across multiple product lines, reinforcing its commitment to integrated biosolution strategies.Rovensa Next, the global leader in biosolutions for agriculture, is proud to announce the launch of TYPHOONand GALACTEK, two innovative agricultural biosolutions for the North America market. These innovations reinforce the company’s commitment to sustainable crop production as part of its Biosolutionize Agriculture campaign, a strategic initiative focused on empowering growers with effective, science-driven integrated biosolution strategies that enhance performance, profitability, resilience, and environmental stewardship.“Growers today need biosolutions that deliver measurable results to boost their business”, said Chuck Broughton, Head of North America at Rovensa Next. “The launch of TYPHOONand GALACTEKexpands our portfolio with products that optimize crop health, support integrated crop management systems across North America, and deliver proven, consistent performance across multiple crops and growing conditions.”TYPHOON– Broad-spectrum biofungicide for disease managementTYPHOONis a contact fungicide for field and greenhouse use, effectively controlling a range of highly challenging diseases, such as Botrytis, Downy Mildew, Alternaria and Phytophthora. TYPHOONis ideal for disease resistance management as it has no restricted entry interval (REI) or pre-harvest interval (PHI). It can be rotated with other fungicides and used late in the season right up to harvest.TYPHOONis a broad-spectrum, FIFRA section 25b contact fungicide containing potassium sorbate. It is designed to be applied with an acidifier due to its high pH for optimal effectiveness. It has no restricted entry interval (REI) or pre-harvest interval (PHI), making it a convenient option for growers.TYPHOONis a fast-acting, broad-spectrum contact fungicide that effectively controls powdery mildew and other key diseases at 50–100 oz/A, supporting healthier canopies and improving yield potential in crops such as watermelon. Integrated biosolutions programs have shown that pairing TYPHOONwith PREVAM enhances pest and disease suppression, including control of insecticide-resistant Type Q biotype whiteflies, through a physical mode of action that reduces resistance risk. When TYPHOONwas used in combination programs with nutritional technologies such as NANOCAL, crops maintained cleaner foliage and remained more productive under stress, positioning TYPHOONas a reliable, performance-driven tool for maintaining crop quality during critical growth periods.GALACTEK– Advanced soil & root performance enhancerGALACTEKis a high-efficiency, ultra-low-use-rate, plant-beneficial substance featuring Metabol-8 Technology, combined with a proprietary blend of low-molecular-weight organic acids and a humectant. It enhances nutrient availability in soil, improves root development and boosts nutrient uptake, while maximizing metabolic efficiency, ensuring plant resilience and improving performance under stressful conditions.GALACTEKcontains a blend of low-molecular-weight organic acids and a humectant. It is registered as a soil amendment and can be applied to soil or foliage with excellent tank-mix compatibility.GALACTEKis a breakthrough biosolution designed to deliver proven, consistent improvements in crop quality and yield by enhancing nutrient availability, moisture retention, and root development. In processing tomatoes, GALACTEKincreased perfect fruit from 80.34% to 87.5%, raised paid tons from 62.5 to 67.0 tons/A, and boosted sugar content from 3.5% to 4.5%. In corn, trials across New York repeatedly showed 3–4 bu/A yield gains, with some fields reaching +7 bu/A under stress conditions, supported by visibly stronger root systems and improved nutrient uptake. These consistent outcomes position GALACTEKas a highly efficient, ultralowuserate solution for boosting crop resilience and productivity.Biosolutions' strategies to enhance crop performanceTYPHOONand GALACTEKplay complementary roles that enhance crop performance during key stages as part of Rovensa Next’s comprehensive biosolution strategy for watermelons. GALACTEK, applied at 3 oz/A at flower initiation and at two 30day intervals, supports plant vigor by improving nutrient availability, moisture retention, and root health. TYPHOON, applied at 50–100 oz/A, provides fast, broadspectrum protection against powdery mildew to help maintain clean, productive canopies during flowering and fruit fill. These technologies reinforce plant resilience and contribute to stronger marketable yields as part of a biosolutions strategy that also includes ORORZ, ENCOURAGE NANOCAL, IGNEOUS, and PREVAM.Biosolutionize Agriculture: a campaign for next-level grower supportThe launch of TYPHOONand GALACTEKmarks an important milestone in the Biosolutionize Agriculture campaign, as part of Rovensa Next North America’s commitment to bringing science-backed, biosolutions to growers. Through this campaign, Rovensa Next emphasizes practical, integrated biosolution strategies that reduce reliance on conventional chemistries, enhance crop performance, and support environmental health across agricultural landscapes.Growers and advisors are encouraged to consult local Rovensa Next representatives for agronomic support, integration strategies, and product trial data relevant to their crops and regions.About Rovensa NextRovensa Next is the global leader in biosolutions for agriculture. The company has over 2,200 employees around the world and markets its products in over 90 countries. It brings together a global network of 39 R&D laboratories, excellence centers, fields, and greenhouses, 12 production plants, over 170 partnerships with research centers and universities, 100 R&D and innovation specialists and a dedicated team of more than 850 field experts.Rovensa Next markets the most comprehensive portfolio of biosolutions in the industry, including biostimulants, biofertilizers, bionutrition and biocontrol products, and adjuvants. The company builds on innovative technologies and farming practices to provide growers with holistic solutions to increase profitability, boost yields and maximize performance.Rovensa Next was created as a result of bringing together twelve pioneering sustainable companies with decades of expertise in biosolutions: Agrichembio, Agro-K, Agrotecnologia, Cosmocel, Idai Nature, Microquimica, MIP Agro, Oro Agri, OGT, Rodel, SDP, and Tradecorp.For more information, please visit www.rovensanext-na.com

