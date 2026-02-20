RI Department of State Business Services Division Reminds Filers to Be Aware of Scams, Deceptive Solicitations

RHODE ISLAND, February 20 - Entities filing annual reports are encouraged to get assistance from trusted sources and avoid exorbitant filing fees

PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore and the RI Department of State's Business Services Division today released a new video reminding filers of the annual report filing period and sharing information on how to avoid scams and exorbitant filing fees.

"Filing an annual report with our office is simple and straightforward – but unfortunately, we've seen an uptick in deceptive mailings and solicitations from companies offering assistance at a much higher price than you really need to pay," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I encourage anyone who is filing an annual report with our office to review this video, and if you need help, reach out to our office for free assistance."

Limited Liability Companies, Business Corporations, and Partnerships, as well as Non-Profit Corporations, are required to file an annual report starting the calendar year after they register their business with the State of Rhode Island.

The fee to file an annual report directly with the RI Department of State is $50 for a business entity and $20 for a non-profit entity. However, entities may be solicited by companies offering to file their annual report on their behalf and charging an exorbitant fee to do so. Sometimes, these mailings are intended to deceive the recipient into thinking they are from the RI Department of State.

Filers who think they may have been a victim of a scam are encouraged to email corporations@sos.ri.gov and to contact the Office of Attorney General Peter F. Neronha's Consumer Protection team at 401-274-4400, prompt 1, or by email at consumers@riag.ri.gov.

The annual report filing period is February 1 – May 1. After May 31, entities filing their annual reports late will incur a late fee. Entities that fail to file an annual report will no longer be in Good Standing with the RI Department of State and will have their entity revoked.

All annual reports can be filed quickly and easily online. Filers paying with a credit card will incur a small processing fee.

The video can be viewed online on the RI Department of State's YouTube channel.

More information about annual reports and resources available for filers can be found at https://www.sos.ri.gov/divisions/business-services.

