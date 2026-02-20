Statement from Governor Josh Stein on NGA Meeting

NORTH CAROLINA, February 20 - Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement after attending the National Governors Association (NGA) meeting at the White House:

“I am grateful to NGA leaders Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma and Governor Wes Moore of Maryland for their commitment to bringing leaders together across party lines to get real solutions for our people. It was important for me to advocate at the White House for our Hurricane Helene recovery needs because I will not miss a single opportunity to make sure western North Carolina has what it needs to thrive. President Trump and his cabinet members were receptive, and I look forward to continuing to work with them to get it done.”

View Governor Stein’s comments after the meeting.