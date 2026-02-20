DOH Release – HAWAI’I TO CELEBRATE DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES AWARENESS MONTH WITH DAY AT THE CAPITOL EVENT ON MARCH 4, 2026

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

STATE COUNCIL ON DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

HAWAI’I TO CELEBRATE DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES AWARENESS MONTH WITH DAY AT THE CAPITOL EVENT ON MARCH 4, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 20, 2026

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Council on Developmental Disabilities (DD Council), along with community partners, will celebrate Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month with the annual Day at the Capitol event on March 4, 2026. The event is expected to bring together 500 self-advocates, family members, service providers, and advocates to build awareness of the abilities and strengths of individuals with developmental disabilities.

This year’s theme, “We All Have Different Faces, Come from Different Places, and All of Our Voices Shall be Heard!” highlights the importance of fostering respect, participation, and opportunities for all individuals, regardless of ability. Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month is part of a nationwide campaign to promote greater understanding and recognition of the contributions individuals with developmental disabilities bring to our communities.

“This year’s theme reminds us that respect and inclusion are fundamental values that strengthen our entire community,” said DD Council Executive Administrator Daintry Bartoldus. “We encourage people to get to know individuals with developmental disabilities, recognize their talents, and work together to create a more inclusive Hawai‘i.”

Throughout the Day at the Capitol, participants will engage in discussions with legislators from their home districts, take a tour of the State Capitol, give testimony at a mock hearing, and learn about the legislative process through a presentation from the Public Access Room. The event also provides an opportunity for networking among advocates, families, and organizations working to enhance the lives of individuals with developmental disabilities.

The annual “Day at the Capitol” event is a venture coordinated by the DD Council with the following contributors: The University of Hawai‘i Center on Disability Studies, Hawai‘i Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, Hawai‘i Developmental Disability Division, MCH LEND Program, Public Access Room – Legislative Reference Bureau, Hawai‘i Disability Rights Center, Hawai‘i Self Advocacy Advisory Council, Disability and Communication Access Board, Special Parent and Information Network, Office of Language Access, the Hilopa‘a Family to Family Health Information Center, Department of Human Services Med-Quest Division, Office of Elections, and the Department of Education Community Children’s Council.

As Hawai‘i observes Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, the Council encourages all residents to celebrate the achievements of individuals with developmental disabilities, advocate for their full inclusion in all aspects of life, and work toward a more supportive and inclusive community.

About the Hawaiʻi State Council on Developmental Disabilities:

The function of the council is to provide advocacy, quality assurance, capacity building, and systems change activities on behalf of persons with developmental disabilities. The DD Council consists of 28 Governor-appointed members that includes individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (I/DD), parents, family members, and representatives from public and private agencies that serve this population. At least 61% of the council (17 members) must be a person with I/DD or a family member of a person with I/DD. View the following link for more information https://www.hiddcouncil.org/

