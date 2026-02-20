Hillstone Law Launches Dedicated Uber and Lyft Accident Legal Unit

Hillstone Law Team Conference Room 1 Hillstone Law Team Conference Room 2 Hillstone Law Partners

Hillstone Law establishes a specialized legal unit focused exclusively on Uber and Lyft accident claims across California.

Rideshare accident cases involve unique insurance structures and liability issues. Our dedicated legal unit ensures focused and strategic representation for injured clients.” — Edwin Essakhar

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hillstone Law https://www.hillstonelaw.com announces the launch of its dedicated Uber and Lyft Accident Legal Unit, a specialized division focused exclusively on representing individuals injured in rideshare-related crashes across California.As rideshare usage continues to grow, accidents involving Uber and Lyft vehicles have become increasingly common. These cases often involve complex insurance structures, corporate liability issues, and multiple coverage tiers depending on whether a driver was offline, waiting for a ride request, or actively transporting a passenger.Hillstone Law’s new legal unit was created to address the unique legal challenges involved in rideshare accident claims. The division includes attorneys, case managers, and support staff dedicated specifically to Uber and Lyft cases.The unit represents clients in cases involving:• Injured Uber passengers• Injured Lyft passengers• Drivers injured while working for rideshare companies• Third-party drivers hit by Uber or Lyft vehicles• Pedestrians injured by rideshare driversRideshare accident claims may involve layered insurance policies that can provide significant coverage when properly pursued. Hillstone Law’s specialized team is structured to investigate liability, determine applicable coverage, and pursue compensation for medical expenses, lost income, and other damages.“Rideshare accident cases are not handled the same way as standard car accident claims,” said a spokesperson for Hillstone Law. “Our dedicated Uber and Lyft legal unit ensures these cases receive focused attention and strategic representation from start to finish.”The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless compensation is successfully recovered.With the launch of its Uber and Lyft Accident Legal Unit, Hillstone Law continues expanding its infrastructure to address emerging accident trends and protect injury victims throughout California.Individuals injured in a rideshare accident are encouraged to contact Hillstone Law for a free consultation.

