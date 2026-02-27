Live brass performance reflecting the musical heritage celebrated during New Orleans’ spring festival season.

Citywide planning underway as annual spring event draws national and international visitors

New Orleans is unlike any other place in the United States.” — -Mark Twain

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Orleans Prepares for Two-Weekend Cultural Surge as Jazz & Heritage Festival Approaches

New Orleans, LA — With the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival scheduled for two consecutive weekends in late April and early May, activity across the city is beginning to reflect the approach of one of the region’s most significant annual cultural events.

The 2025 Festival will take place April 23–26 and April 30–May 3 at the Fair Grounds Race Course. Each year, the event draws visitors from across the United States and abroad for a multi-day celebration of music, food, and Louisiana heritage.

Unlike single-day concerts, the Jazz & Heritage Festival spans two full weekends, creating extended periods of elevated activity in restaurants, transportation services, live music venues, and historic neighborhoods throughout New Orleans. Festival programming typically concludes at 7:00 p.m. daily, contributing to increased evening movement into areas such as the French Quarter, Frenchmen Street, and surrounding entertainment districts.

Local businesses and cultural institutions often adjust staffing and operations in anticipation of the influx of visitors. Musicians, hospitality providers, and tour operators report that spring festival season represents one of the most active periods of the year.

The Festival’s structure encourages multi-day attendance, with many visitors planning long weekend stays to experience both daytime performances at the Fair Grounds and evening live music across the city.

Established in 1970, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has grown into an internationally recognized cultural event, highlighting not only global music acts but also regional traditions, cuisine, and artisanship.

