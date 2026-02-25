Renew Health Expands Evidence-Based Addiction Care and Telehealth Services Across New Mexico

Award-winning Renew Health launches statewide outpatient and telehealth services, offering compassionate, medication-assisted treatment for long-term recovery.

ROSWELL, NM, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In communities across New Mexico, the need for accessible, effective addiction treatment has never been greater. Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is stepping up to meet that need by providing compassionate, evidence-based care for individuals and families impacted by substance use disorders. With outpatient and telehealth services available statewide, Renew Health is helping people begin and sustain recovery on their own terms.

Renew Health offers a full continuum of alcohol and drug addiction treatment, including care for opioid use disorder, alcohol dependency, prescription drug misuse, methamphetamine addiction, cocaine use, and more. The center specializes in Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), combining FDA-approved medications such as buprenorphine and naltrexone with therapy and behavioral health support to address both the physical and psychological aspects of addiction.

“At Renew Health, we know recovery isn’t one-size-fits-all,” said a company representative. “Every person who walks through our doors - or logs in through telehealth - has their own story. Our role is to meet them where they are, remove barriers to care, and support their journey with respect, dignity, and evidence-based treatment.”

Founded by Nurse Practitioner Trent Carter, Renew Health was created to address the significant treatment gaps facing New Mexico communities, particularly in rural and underserved areas. By offering both in-person outpatient services and secure online telehealth treatment, Renew Health ensures that individuals can access care without long waitlists, overnight stays, or unnecessary disruptions to their daily lives.

Patients at Renew Health receive a comprehensive assessment upon intake, allowing the care team to develop a personalized treatment plan tailored to each individual’s needs and goals. Services include Medication-Assisted Treatment, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), mental health counseling, family therapy, and care coordination. This whole-person approach focuses not only on sobriety but also on long-term stability, mental wellness, and rebuilding healthy relationships.

Renew Health’s clinic serves as a central hub for Roswell addiction recovery, offering accessible, community-based support to individuals throughout the region. The center’s outpatient model allows patients to remain connected to their families, jobs, and support systems while receiving consistent, high-quality care. Telehealth services further extend that reach, ensuring treatment is available to people across New Mexico, including those in remote or underserved areas.

What sets Renew Health apart is its commitment to care without punishment. Substance use disorder is treated as a chronic medical condition, not a moral failing. If relapse occurs, the focus remains on reassessment, support, and continued progress rather than judgment or exclusion. The center also works closely with patients to navigate insurance coverage, including Medicaid, helping reduce financial barriers to treatment.

The organization’s impact has not gone unnoticed. Renew Health was recently recognized as the “Best Drug and Alcohol Rehab Center in New Mexico in 2024” by Addiction Group, an award that reflects both clinical excellence and meaningful patient outcomes.

“Addiction affects millions of people and countless families,” the representative added. “We’re here because we believe recovery is possible, and because every individual deserves access to care that is compassionate, effective, and respectful.”

Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services is located at 207 N Union Ave, Roswell, NM 88201, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more or schedule an appointment, call (575) 363-3189 or 575-363-HELP, or email info@renewhealth.com.

###

About Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services: Renew Health Addiction Recovery Services provides compassionate, evidence-based outpatient and telehealth addiction treatment across New Mexico. Led by board-certified addiction specialists, the organization offers Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT), behavioral therapy, mental health services, and community-based support for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Founded with a mission to reduce barriers to care and rebuild lives one family at a time, Renew Health is committed to delivering accessible, personalized treatment that supports long-term recovery.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.