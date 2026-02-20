What California Property Owners Need to Know About SB 721 Balcony Inspection Compliance

LA Building Inspection

The property owners who are most successful with SB 721 compliance are those who treat it as an ongoing safety program rather than just a regulatory checkbox.” — Nathan Sewell

SACRAMETRO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California property owners who manage multi-family residential buildings must maintain ongoing compliance with State Bill 721, commonly called SB 721. This law establishes mandatory inspection requirements for exterior elevated elements such as balconies, decks, stairways, walkways, porches, and similar structures. These requirements are designed to prevent structural failures and protect the safety of residents and visitors."SB 721 represents a critical shift in how California approaches structural safety in multi-family housing," says Nathan Sewell, founder of LA Building Inspections . "Property owners need to understand that this isn't a one-time requirement, it's an ongoing compliance program that requires inspections every six years. Staying ahead of your inspection cycle is crucial for avoiding penalties and protecting your residents."What Properties Are Covered?SB 721 applies to residential rental buildings with three or more dwelling units when those exterior structures are elevated more than six feet above the ground and rely in whole or in significant part on wood or wood-based materials for structural support. Covered structures include balconies, decks, stairways, walkways, porches, and entry platforms.Understanding the Inspection CycleSB 721 requires property owners to inspect all applicable exterior elevated elements every six years. This ongoing requirement means that property owners must track their inspection dates carefully and plan for the next cycle well in advance. Missing an inspection deadline can result in significant penalties and potential liability issues.Who Can Perform Inspections?Inspections must be conducted by qualified professionals who are familiar with structural evaluation. Acceptable inspectors include licensed architects, licensed structural or civil engineers, or licensed general contractors holding specific state licensing classifications. The inspection must include a thorough visual assessment of at least 15 percent of each type of exterior elevated element on the property to ensure adequate representation of all structural types found on site."Many property owners don't realize that not just any inspector can perform SB 721 inspections," Sewell explains. "The inspector must have specific qualifications and experience in structural evaluation. Choosing the wrong inspector can result in reports that don't meet legal requirements, forcing you to start over and potentially missing your compliance window."Documentation and Reporting RequirementsOnce the inspection is complete, a written report must be prepared that documents the condition of each exterior elevated element and identifies any defects, deterioration, or conditions that could pose a safety risk. Property owners are responsible for maintaining these inspection reports for at least two inspection cycles, or twelve years, and must make them available if requested by local authorities.If the inspection identifies conditions that pose an immediate safety risk, the inspector is required to notify both the property owner and the local building department within 15 days. For less urgent but still necessary repairs, property owners are expected to apply for any required permits within 120 days of receiving the inspection results and to complete repairs within 120 days after permits are approved.Consequences of Non-ComplianceFailure to comply with SB 721 can lead to serious enforcement actions by local building departments. Penalties for non-compliance may include daily fines ranging from $100 to $500 until violations are corrected. In some cases, local authorities have the authority to perform required repairs and place a safety lien on the property for costs incurred."We've seen cases where property owners face tens of thousands of dollars in fines simply because they missed the inspection deadline or failed to address identified issues promptly," notes Sewell. "The cost of proactive compliance is always far less than the cost of enforcement actions. Smart property owners set calendar reminders years in advance to ensure they never miss their six-year inspection cycle."Why SB 721 MattersSB 721 was introduced in response to serious balcony and deck failures that have occurred in California, including tragic incidents that resulted in injuries and fatalities. The goal is to ensure that exterior elevated elements remain safe for occupants and visitors by identifying hidden structural issues early and requiring prompt corrective action. Regular inspections can detect wood rot, water damage, and structural deterioration before they lead to catastrophic failures.Best Practices for Staying CompliantProperty owners can take several proactive steps to maintain SB 721 compliance:Track your inspection dates and set reminders 12-18 months before your next cycle is dueBudget for both inspections and potential repairs identified during the inspection processWork with qualified inspection professionals who specialize in SB 721 requirementsMaintain detailed records of all inspections and repairs for the required 12-year periodAddress minor issues promptly before they become major safety hazards or compliance violationsTaking ActionFor owners of multi-family residential buildings, maintaining ongoing SB 721 compliance is essential for reducing liability and protecting residents. Property managers and owners should work with experienced inspection professionals who understand the specific requirements of California law and can provide comprehensive evaluations that meet all regulatory standards."The property owners who are most successful with SB 721 compliance are those who treat it as an ongoing safety program rather than just a regulatory checkbox," Sewell advises. "Getting ahead of your inspection schedule, budgeting for repairs, and working with qualified professionals makes all the difference in protecting both your residents and your investment. This is about building a culture of proactive maintenance and safety, not just meeting minimum requirements."For more information about SB 721 balcony inspections and compliance requirements, property owners can schedule consultations with qualified inspection professionals who specialize in California's multi-family housing regulations.Nathan Sewell – Founder of LA Building Inspections & ComplianceWebsite: https://labuildinginspections.com/ Nathan Sewell is a certified home inspector and the founder of LA Building Inspections & Compliance, serving property owners, investors, and property managers throughout Los Angeles County. With an academic background in architecture and over five years of hands-on inspection experience, Nathan brings both structural insight and practical field expertise to every assessment.He has completed more than 500 property inspections across Los Angeles County, working with a wide range of assets, from single-family homes to large multifamily communities with 50+ units. While his early experience focused heavily on single-family residential inspections, over the past year Nathan has specialized in multifamily, commercial, and mixed-use properties where compliance requirements are more complex and detail-oriented.Nathan’s core expertise includes RHHP compliance, habitability assessments, rental property inspections, and navigating local compliance requirements with clarity and precision. His approach is thorough, deadline-driven, and built to help property owners meet regulatory requirements efficiently while protecting long-term asset value.

