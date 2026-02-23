The Club at Mediterra, Naples, Fla. ushers in next chapter with new sports & lifestyle center

Excavation and foundation work are underway at The Club at Mediterra’s new Sports and Lifestyle Center in North Naples. The construction marks the start of a major investment in wellness, recreation and country club amenities for members. A member of The Club at Mediterra’s construction team prepares foundation footings at the new Sports and Lifestyle Center. The project is designed to expand indoor and outdoor fitness, wellness and social spaces for members. An artist's rendering of street view of The Club at Mediterra's new Sports & Lifestyle Center. An exterior pagoda view of The Club at Mediterra's new Sports & Lifestyle Center and lawn, now under construction in Naples, Fla. An artist's rendering of The Club at Mediterra's new Sports & Lifestyle Center, now under construction and slated for completion by summer 2028.

The Club at Mediterra breaks ground on new Sports & Lifestyle Center, expanding wellness, fitness, and social amenities for members.

This project is about creating a space to support how our members live today, while building thoughtfully for the future of Mediterra as we have done over the past 15 years.” — Carmen Mauceri, CCM, ECM, Chief Operating Officer

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Club at Mediterra has begun construction for a new Sports & Lifestyle Center, marking a significant investment in wellness, recreation and country club life within the award-winning North Naples community.Major foundational work is underway as crews commence excavation and the pouring of foundational footings and walls. This phase establishes the structural base for the expansive new center, which will further enhance Mediterra’s amenity offerings.“The beginning of construction for the Sports and Lifestyle Center is an exciting milestone for our members and our community,” said Carmen Mauceri, CCM, ECM, General Manager and Chief Operating Officer of The Club at Mediterra. “This project is about creating a space to support how our members live today, prioritizing wellness, connection and flexibility, while building thoughtfully for the future of Mediterra as we have done over the past 15 years.”Designed to be a central hub for fitness, wellness and social engagement, the Sports & Lifestyle Center will feature a 5,600-square-foot fitness center with power and free weights, cardio equipment, a physical therapy/training studio and a reconfigured layout that expands space for stretching and low-impact workouts. A centralized check-in desk will enhance the member arrival experience, while locker rooms will expand to a total of 2,400 square feet, featuring plunge pools and infrared saunas designed for both hot and cold therapy options.Additional indoor amenities will include a 1,600-square-foot yoga, fusion and functional fitness studio; a 600-square-foot spin studio; a 900-square-foot Pilates studio; a multipurpose meeting room; designated Ladies card room; a lifestyle room, as well as administrative offices. An expanded spa will include an inviting reception area, with retail offerings and five fully equipped treatment rooms.Outdoor amenities will extend the experience beyond the building and include a new bocce garden, an outdoor fitness area and expansive covered and uncovered terraces overlooking the grand lawn. Architectural highlights include a porte cochere and elevated building entrance, a grand staircase and a cupola that reflects Mediterra’s classic design aesthetic.Construction for the Sports & Lifestyle Center is being led by BUILD with design by David Corban Architects, interior design by HINT | Harris Interiors and landscape design by LJA Engineering, Inc. The project reflects a collaborative approach focused on quality craftsmanship, functionality and careful integration with Mediterra’s established architectural character. The Sports & Lifestyle Center is slated for completion by summer 2028.About The Club at MediterraThe Club at Mediterra is the centerpiece of Mediterra, a gated, master-planned community in North Naples known for low-density luxury living. Planned for fewer than 950 residences across approximately 1,700 acres, with more than 1,000 acres dedicated to nature preserves, Mediterra features custom estates, villas and coach homes arranged in intimate neighborhoods inspired by classic European architecture. The Club at Mediterra offers nearly 60,000 square feet of social, dining and recreational space overlooking two Tom Fazio-designed championship golf courses. Amenities include a comprehensive Sports Club, spa services, tennis, pickleball and bocce facilities, along with a private, 10,000 square-foot Gulf-front Beach Club on Little Hickory Island with casual indoor and al fresco dining, second-story swimming pool with sundeck and cabana service. The recipient of 17 “Community of the Year” awards in 21 years from the Collier Building Industry Association and national recognition for open space design, Mediterra and The Club at Mediterra deliver a refined lifestyle defined by privacy, prestige and resort-style living in Southwest Florida. For more information visit mediterraliving.com or call (239) 254-3022.PHOTO CAPTION 1: Excavation and foundation work are underway at The Club at Mediterra’s new Sports and Lifestyle Center in North Naples. The construction marks the start of a major investment in wellness, recreation and country club amenities for members.

A virtual tour of The Club at Mediterra's new Sports & Lifestyle Center, now under construction in Naples, Fla.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.