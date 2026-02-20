Attorney General Jackley Announces State Circuit Court Orders Mayday Health Case to Move Forward to Trial

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Feb 20, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a South Dakota Circuit Court has ruled that the state’s lawsuit against Mayday Health over allegations of deceptive and unlawful abortion pill ads can move forward and ordered that a trial date be set.

“South Dakota’s circuit court is the proper place to enforce South Dakota law, and we look forward to presenting our evidence at trial,” said Attorney General Jackley.

Attorney General Jackley in December issued a letter to Mayday Health that it cease and desist from engaging in deceptive advertising regarding the availability of abortion pills in South Dakota which is illegal. Attorney General Jackley also filed a motion in state court requiring Mayday Health stop its advertising that is either untruthful or contrary to South Dakota law.

Mayday Health responded by filing an emergency temporary restraining order in New York U.S. Federal Court. A federal court judge in New York ruled last week that the state court was the proper place for the lawsuit to be heard.

-30-