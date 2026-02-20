'Girls Rock! Phoenix' Hosts First-Ever All-Ages Benefit Show at Pho Cao Restaurant & Bar in Scottsdale

Free community event on February 21 features live music from Big Bug, 3iDragon, and DJ Rad Panda

This benefit show is a celebration of local talent and a way for supporters to help sustain camp programming for youth in the Valley.” — GR!PHX Organizing Team

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Girls Rock! Phoenix (GR!PHX), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering youth through music education, is proud to announce its first-ever GR!PHX All-Ages Benefit Show, taking place Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 1:00–4:00 p.m. at Pho Cao Restaurant & Bar in Scottsdale.This all-ages event is open to the public and features live performances from local acts Big Bug, 3iDragon, and DJ Rad Panda. Admission is free, with no cover charge, making it an accessible and family-friendly way for the community to support Girls Rock! Phoenix and its mission.The fundraiser will support Girls Rock! Phoenix Summer Camp 2026, a youth-focused music program that provides campers with opportunities to build confidence, creativity, and community through workshops, mentorship, and live performance experiences.“Girls Rock! Phoenix is excited to bring our community together through music,” said the GR!PHX Organizing Team. “This benefit show is a celebration of local talent and a way for supporters to help sustain camp programming for youth in the Valley.”In addition to donations, attendees can support GR!PHX simply by dining at Pho Cao: a portion of all food and beverage sales during the event will benefit Girls Rock! Phoenix.Event DetailsWhat: GR!PHX All-Ages Benefit ShowWhen: Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 1:00–4:00 p.m.Where: Pho Cao Restaurant & Bar, Scottsdale, AZWho: All ages welcome — families, friends, and music loversCost: Free admission (No cover)Featuring: Big Bug, 3iDragon, DJ Rad PandaPurpose: Fundraising for Girls Rock! Phoenix Summer Camp 2026Girls Rock! Phoenix invites the community to attend, donate, and spread the word. “Whether you contribute time, money, gear, or simply show up to enjoy the music and a meal, your support helps keep camp accessible and impactful for young people,” organizers said.For more information, visit girlsrockphoenix.org.About Girls Rock! PhoenixGirls Rock! Phoenix is a nonprofit organization that empowers youth through music education, mentorship, and performance. GR!PHX programs foster creativity, confidence, collaboration, and self-expression through workshops and summer camp experiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.