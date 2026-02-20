The Hollywood Creative Alliance Launches Inaugural Astra Book Awards

The Inaugural Astra Book Awards presented by the Hollywood Creative Alliance will take place in Los Angeles on Monday, April 20th. Submissions are now open.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Creative Alliance (HCA) proudly announced the launch of the inaugural Astra Book Awards , a new annual event celebrating excellence in literature across various genres and formats. The 2026 Astra Book Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, April 20, 2026 in Los Angeles. Submissions for the 2026 Astra Book Awards are now open and will close on March 13, 2026 at 11:59 PM PT.The Astra Book Awards are open to authors and publishers worldwide. Eligible books must be written in English or available in an official English edition. Titles released between January 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026 qualify for consideration.“This is an exciting expansion of the Astra Awards brand,” said Matthew Weiss, EVP of the Astras. “Books have always been foundational to storytelling across film, television, and media. With the Astra Book Awards, we are honoring the literary voices that inspire culture, spark conversation, and shape the entertainment landscape.”Official 2026 Timeline:Submissions Opened: February 16, 2026Submissions Close: March 13, 2026Nominating Committee Voting: March 23–29, 2026Nominations Announced: March 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM PTFinal Voting: April 6–12, 2026Astra Book Awards Ceremony: April 20, 2026Submission Details:Books must be officially submitted through the Astra Awards submission portal. A digital copy of the book is required for review; hard copies are accepted but optional.Submission Fee: $100 per category entryBooks may be entered into multiple categories (each category requires a separate fee)All submissions are non-refundableThird parties may submit on behalf of authors or publishersAll submitted books will automatically be considered for Book of the Year. The winner of the Book of the Year will be determined by a vote of the full Hollywood Creative Alliance membership, with an additional public voting component. Following the announcement of the nominations, members of the general public will be invited to register and cast their vote for the Book of the Year award category alongside the members of the Hollywood Creative Alliance.2026 Award Categories Include:Best Autobiography or MemoirBest BiographyBest Celebrity BookBest Children’s BookBest Comic or Graphic NovelBest FantasyBest FictionBest First BookBest Historical FictionBest HorrorBest LGBTQ+Best MysteryBest Non-FictionBest RomanceBest RomantasyBest Science FictionBest ThrillerBest True CrimeBest Young AdultBook of the YearNominees in each category will be determined by submission volume, with no fewer than four and no more than ten nominees per category.Final voting will be open to all members of the Hollywood Creative Alliance. The official venue for the inaugural ceremony will be announced in advance of the event.For submission guidelines and to enter, visit: www.AstraBookSubmissions.com About the Hollywood Creative Alliance:The Hollywood Creative Alliance is a professional organization composed of critics, journalists, creators, and industry professionals dedicated to celebrating excellence in film, television, podcasts, and emerging storytelling mediums. Through the Astra Awards, the HCA honors outstanding achievement while fostering community and collaboration across the entertainment industry.

