MDC hosts several hunter education skills sessions in central Missouri in March

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification in central Missouri this March. This training session is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older. MDC staff will be hosting several events throughout the month.

March 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Holy Family School in Freeburg: Holy Family School is located at 110 West Oliver in Freeburg. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owL.

March 24 from 5-9 p.m. at Runge Conservation Nature Center: Runge Nature Center is located at 330 Commerce Dr. in Jefferson City. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oih.

March 24 from 6-10 p.m. at Versailles Middle School: Versailles Middle School is located at 917 West Newton. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/oiZ.

March 25 from 5-9 p.m. at Eldon Department of Public Safety: Eldon Department of Public Safety is located at 111 South Oak. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owR.

March 26 from 5:30-9 p.m. at Legends Rec Plex: Legends Rec Plex is located at 808 State Street in Fulton. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owz.

March 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holts Summit Public Library: Holts Summit Public Library is located at 188 West Simon Boulevard. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owr.

Prior to attending, participants will need to complete the knowledge portion of the certification process either online or by filling out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. The online knowledge portion and information about the student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt. Student manuals are also available at any MDC office.

Learn more about hunter education in Missouri at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.