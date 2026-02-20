MDC announces plans for prescribed burn at Springfield Conservation Nature Center Feb. 23

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced plans to burn four acres at Springfield Conservation Nature Center Monday, Feb. 23.

The area includes bottomland prairie on the south end of the nature center’s grounds and one-acre of savanna on the north end. All trails will be temporarily closed during the burn.

The prescribed burn will help stimulate and improve the growth of native grasses and wildflowers, as well as prevent encroachment of woody and other invasive species in the area. Prescribed burns periodically, under specific weather conditions help maintain these prairie and savanna areas for wildlife. Visitors will notice these areas green-up quickly with new vegetation following the burns.

All prescribed burn plans for the Springfield Conservation Area are prepared and approved in advance. The plans identify the specific weather conditions needed to accomplish the burn in a safe and effective manner. If weather conditions are less favorable, the prescribed burn will be canceled.

For more information about this prescribed burn, call 417-888-4237.