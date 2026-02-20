Teen Entrepreneur Maxim Harris’ RagePAD Sells Out After Viral TikTok Surge, Ships to 44 States & Donates $2,088 in 2025

Maxim Harris with a RagePAD RagePAD Logo RagePAD Original Colors

Seeing something I imagined in my head become real has been incredibly exciting. The response to RagePAD far exceeded my expectations and allowed me to give back more than I ever thought possible.” — Maxim Harris

NYACK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just months after announcing his market-ready product, teen entrepreneur Maxim Harris has officially closed out 2025 with verified national traction, a complete inventory sell-out, retail expansion, and more than $2,000 donated to assorted charities.What began as a school project has now become a validated consumer product with measurable market performance.From First Sale to National FootprintMaxim sold his very first RagePAD on June 22, 2025. In just over six months, the company recorded 565 total orders and shipped more than 600 RagePADs. Products were delivered to customers in 44 different states across more than 300 unique ZIP codes. By late December, RagePAD had transitioned from concept validation to a true national distribution footprint.Viral Surge and Complete Sell-OutFollowing regional television coverage on News 12 on November 24, 2025, social clips highlighting Maxim’s story generated substantial engagement across Instagram and TikTok. With support from his big brother Xavier, the exposure translated directly into sales momentum.At peak holiday velocity, RagePAD was selling more than 100 units per day. Entire online inventory sold out prior to Christmas. Retail inventory repeatedly sold through, and the company was completely out of stock online and in-store by December 29, 2025.Despite undergoing cancer treatment, Maxim personally packed and fulfilled the majority of holiday orders.Social Media Validation: Measurable Market InterestMarket demand for RagePAD in 2025 was reflected in its measurable organic social media performance under the handle @Ragepads on both Instagram and TikTok.On TikTok, the account generated over 2.1 million total views, 130,000+ likes, and more than 3,000 comments. Its most-viewed post exceeded 2 million views and received more than 1,600 comments. The account content was shared more than 10,000 times.Industry analysis indicates that only a small percentage of TikTok videos exceed one million views. According to social media research published by Bull & Wolf, approximately 0.1%–1% of TikTok videos reach “viral” status, defined as surpassing one million views (Source: Bull & Wolf, “TikTok Video Statistics”). RagePAD’s multi-million-view performance falls within that range of high-performing content identified in the study.Engagement rates further contextualize performance. Benchmark data published by Emplicit in its 2025 TikTok Engagement Rate study indicates that average engagement rates for brands typically fall between approximately 2% and 5%, depending on account size and audience segment (Source: Emplicit, “TikTok Engagement Rate Benchmarks 2025”). By comparison, @Ragepads maintained an estimated engagement rate of approximately 6%, calculated based on total interactions relative to views.This performance was achieved despite launching with fewer than 100 initial followers, indicating algorithmic reach beyond its existing audience base.Importantly, this social traction aligned with measurable commercial outcomes, culminating in a complete holiday sell-out across both direct-to-consumer and retail channels.Retail Expansion: First Brick-and-Mortar PartnershipOn December 13, 2025, Maxim signed his first resale agreement with a local brick-and-mortar retailer. The store sold out its initial shipment, restocked twice, and sold out again. This marked RagePAD’s first successful entry into physical retail.Product Expansion: RagePAD+ LaunchOn November 30, 2025, Maxim launched the RagePAD+, an upgraded model featuring vibration-activated sound effects. The initial stock of RagePAD+ also sold out, reinforcing demand for continued innovation within the product line.Purpose-Driven Impact: $2,088 Donated in 2025In 2025, Maxim donated $2,088 to three different charities, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , where he receives treatment, along with additional community-focused organizations.Maxim has reaffirmed his commitment to donating at least 20% of profits to charitable causes in 2026, aligning commercial growth with measurable social impact.Preparing for 2026: Scaling With IntentWith 2025 inventory completely depleted, new production is underway. New stock is expected in early March 2026, with two new color options launching in Q2. Additional product announcements are planned, and the company is exploring international expansion.“Seeing something I imagined in my head become real has been incredibly exciting,” said Harris. “The response to RagePAD far exceeded my expectations and allowed me to give back more than I ever thought possible. Being able to do that alongside my big brother made it even more meaningful. Watching my parents’ reactions as we started shipping hundreds of units during the holidays was a moment I’ll never forget. I’m proud of what we accomplished in 2025, and now our focus is on building RagePAD into a nationally recognized brand and continuing to raise the bar in 2026.”About RagePADRagePAD is a compact, impact-absorbing desk pad designed to help gamers and others safely channel frustration without damaging equipment or surroundings. Founded by Maxim Harris, RagePAD combines practical design with a purpose-driven mission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.