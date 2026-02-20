Garrett Murphy Law Announces Fortis Esse Sponsorship of Augusta Christian Schools’ 2026 Gather for Good Event

MARTINEZ, GA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Garrett Murphy Law is honored to announce its Fortis Esse level sponsorship of Augusta Christian Schools ’ annual fundraising event, Gather for Good, to be held February 27 at West Lake Country Club. The firm’s sponsorship reflects a deep commitment to faith-based education, community investment, and supporting opportunities that shape the next generation of leaders.Gather for Good serves as Augusta Christian Schools’ signature Live and Silent Auction, bringing together families, alumni, and community partners for an evening centered on generosity, fellowship, and meaningful impact. This year’s event marks an exciting milestone as the gathering moves off campus for the first time, welcoming guests to West Lake Country Club for dinner, live entertainment performed by Augusta Christian fine arts students, and a dynamic auction experience.As a Fortis Esse sponsor — a designation within Augusta Christian’s Annual Fund recognizing foundational leadership-level support — Garrett Murphy Law is proud to help strengthen programs, expand student opportunities, and advance the school’s mission of honoring Christ while pursuing academic and spiritual excellence.“At Garrett Murphy Law, we believe strong communities are built by investing in people, values, and education,” said representatives of the firm. “Augusta Christian Schools continues to shape students with integrity, faith, and purpose, and we are grateful for the opportunity to support an event that directly impacts those efforts.”Gather for Good represents more than a fundraising auction. The evening creates space for connection, celebration, and shared purpose as supporters come together to invest in the school’s future. Auction items ranging from memorable experiences to meaningful gifts will give attendees the opportunity to participate in friendly competition while contributing to initiatives that benefit students across academics, athletics, fine arts, and spiritual development.Garrett Murphy Law’s sponsorship underscores the importance of community partnership in sustaining educational excellence. By supporting Gather for Good at the Fortis Esse level, the firm joins Augusta Christian Schools in creating opportunities that extend beyond the classroom — opening doors for students, strengthening campus programs, and cultivating leadership grounded in faith.The February 27 event will highlight the powerful role generosity plays in shaping student experiences. Every bid placed, paddle raised, and table shared contributes to resources and programs that allow Augusta Christian Schools to continue growing and serving families with excellence.Guests attending Gather for Good can expect an evening marked by warm fellowship, inspiring student performances, and moments that transform ordinary generosity into lasting impact. Attendees are encouraged to dress in elevated casual attire (no denim). Upon arrival at West Lake Country Club, guests should inform the gate they are attending the Augusta Christian Schools event at the clubhouse.Garrett Murphy Law, known as top Augusta estate planning lawyers , is proud to stand alongside Augusta Christian Schools in supporting a night where faith, community, and generosity intersect. The firm looks forward to celebrating with fellow supporters while helping advance the school’s mission to develop students who lead with character, conviction, and compassion.“This is more than an event,” the firm shared. “It is an opportunity to invest in students, strengthen community bonds, and be part of something that creates lasting good.”

