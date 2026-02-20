Sardis Man Arrested, Charged in Joint Drug Investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents assigned to the TBI’s Drug Investigation Division, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Huntingdon Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Sardis man.

The agencies began investigating in August, and developed information that Jerry Eugene Hardin (DOB 1/9/1985) was selling controlled substances from his residence in the 400 block of Ruth Lane in Sardis.

On February 20th, the agencies executed a search warrant, seizing methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and firearms from the residence. Hardin was arrested and subsequently charged with one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Schedule II (Methamphetamine), one count of Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Deliver/Sell Schedule VI (Marijuana), one count of Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and three counts of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon.

Hardin was booked into the Henderson County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he remains in custody on $25,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.