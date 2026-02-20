Future Healthcare Facilities Summit 2026 Dallas Connects Hospital Leaders and Infrastructure Partners

Future Healthcare Facilities Summit 2026 - Dallas Tx FacilitiOne

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FacilitiOne has announced the Future Healthcare Facilities Summit 2026 , an executive level, invitation only gathering of senior hospital leaders and select industry partners taking place September 16 to 18, 2026 in Dallas, Texas.The Future Healthcare Facilities Summit, also referred to as the Future Healthcare Facilities Convention, is designed specifically for decision makers responsible for healthcare infrastructure, capital projects, facilities management, engineering, sustainability, and patient environment strategy.Unlike traditional healthcare trade shows, the summit does not include an expo floor, vendor booths, or open exhibition spaces. Instead, the event centers around curated executive meetings and focused strategic discussions aligned to active hospital initiatives and infrastructure priorities.A Focus on Capital Planning and Smart Hospital InfrastructureAcross Texas and the broader United States, healthcare systems are accelerating campus expansions, modernization programs, energy efficiency upgrades, and patient environment transformations. The Future Healthcare Facilities Summit 2026 aims to provide a structured environment where those responsible for these initiatives can engage in meaningful dialogue with carefully aligned solution partners.The summit brings together leaders overseeing:• Capital planning and construction• Facilities and engineering operations• Infrastructure resilience• Building automation systems• Energy and sustainability programs• Smart hospital technologiesParticipation is intentionally limited to maintain a focused and high level environment.A Structured Executive Meeting ModelThe Future Healthcare Facilities Convention operates under a controlled participation framework. Only one solution provider per defined category is selected in order to maintain exclusivity and avoid competitive overlap. Meetings are scheduled in advance to ensure alignment with hospital priorities.“This summit is structured around quality of interaction, not volume of foot traffic,” said Chrish Darius, Founder of FacilitiOne. “Our objective is to create direct engagement between hospital leaders responsible for capital budgets and infrastructure strategy and solution partners who can support those initiatives.”Why DallasDallas continues to be a central hub for healthcare expansion, population growth, and capital investment. Texas health systems are actively advancing facility upgrades, system wide modernization programs, and sustainability initiatives, making it a strategic location for the 2026 summit.About FacilitiOneFacilitiOne is a healthcare executive engagement platform focused on facilities, infrastructure, and capital planning leadership. The organization develops curated, closed door events that connect senior hospital executives with carefully selected industry solution partners.For information regarding participation in the Future Healthcare Facilities Summit 2026, visit:

