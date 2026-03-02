Skerrit Bwoy Drops Explosive 'Satan Dead' Video - Christian EDM Artist Declares Victory Over Darkness

Skerrit Bwoy, Christian EDM producer, DJ, MC, and recording artist Skerrit Bwoy, Christian EDM producer, DJ, MC, and recording artist Skerrit Bwoy, Christian EDM producer, DJ, MC, and recording artist Skerrit Bwoy "Jesus Party, Vol 4" - cover artwork Skerrit Bwoy "Satan Dead" - single cover artwork

Jesus Party leader unleashes high-energy anthem & video blending dancehall fire, festival EDM drops, and bold faith - declares Satan is dead in Jesus' name.

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skerrit Bwoy, the Antigua-born, Bronx-raised producer, DJ, MC, and recording artist who first fused Caribbean fire with electronic gospel to birth the global Jesus Party movement, unleashes his most audacious release yet: the official music video for "Satan Dead." The single is an explosive declaration of victory over darkness and is generating a massive buzz across worldwide faith-based, dance, EDM, and urban music scenes.

"Satan Dead", a Grammy®-contender from his acclaimed Jesus Party, Vol. 4 project is a relentless, bass-heavy EDM banger infused with dancehall attitude and unapologetic faith. With pounding drops, infectious rhythms, and lyrics that boldly proclaim Christ's ultimate triumph over evil, "Satan Dead" transforms worship into spiritual warfare designed to empower youth groups, churches, ravers, and believers alike to stomp on defeat and celebrate victory.

The official music video (directed with high-energy festival vibes) captures everyday people losing themselves in pure joy and praise, no gimmicks - just authentic celebration in the presence of the Lord. Shot with vibrant Caribbean festival flair and modern EDM production aesthetics, it bridges club culture and Kingdom culture in a way only Skerrit Bwoy can.

"Satan Dead isn't just a song... it's a battle cry," says Skerrit Bwoy. "Through Jesus, the enemy is already defeated. This track is for anyone ready to turn up the volume on faith, dance like David, and declare that darkness has no power here. Satan dead, in Jesus' name!"

Since its release, "Satan Dead" (available on all platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube) has seen remixes, instrumental and acapella versions, and growing traction in Christian music, EDM, and Caribbean-influenced playlists. The video has been spotlighted by outlets like TEMPO Networks, International Music Magazine, and faith-forward platforms that are pushing boundary-breaking gospel sounds.

Before his conversion to Christianity, Skerrit Bwoy toured internationally as a live MC with Major Lazer, performing on some of the world’s biggest festival stages. After giving his life to Christ, he made the radical decision to leave secular music behind and redirect his sound, experience, and platform toward spreading the Gospel through electronic music. As the architect of Electric Gospel Music, Skerrit Bwoy continues to shatter expectations, taking sounds from his Antigua dancehall roots and Bronx EDM stages to create music that reaches every inhabitable continent.

From festival main stages to church youth nights, the Jesus Party is in full swing. Watch "Satan Dead" on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIAKhsTYSwo and stream across all platforms: https://lnk.to/SatanDead

About Skerrit Bwoy

Skerrit Bwoy is a producer, DJ, MC, and artist leading the Christian EDM revolution. Born in Antigua and raised in the Bronx, he blends Caribbean energy, dancehall roots, and festival-ready EDM to create Jesus Party anthems that unite believers in massive, joyful praise. His catalog spans multiple volumes of Jesus Party, with tracks earning praise for innovation at the intersection of faith, culture, and electronic music. For more information about Skerrit Bwoy, visit: https://skerritbwoy.com.

Skerrit Bwoy - Satan Dead (Official Video)

