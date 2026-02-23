Humand Raises $66 Million Series A to Build the AI Operating System for the World’s 2.7 Billion Deskless Workers

Led by Kaszek and Goodwater Capital, The Funding Will Fuel Expansion of the AI Platform That Connects Every Employee–No Matter Their Role or Location

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humand, the AI-powered operating system for deskless workforces, today announced it has raised $66 million in Series A funding. The round was co-led by Kaszek and Goodwater Capital, with participation from Y Combinator, Arash Ferdowsi (Founder of Dropbox), Guillermo Rauch (Founder of Vercel), Martin Varsavsky (Founder of Overture and four other unicorns), Rajat Suri (Founder of Lyft), among others.

Founded in 2020, Humand provides deskless workers with a centralized platform to connect with their companies and manage their employee experience. The platform is now used by more than 1.6 million workers across 1,500+ organizations, including MINISO, Domino’s, and OXXO.

Deskless workers represent nearly 80% of the global workforce, approximately 2.7 billion people, yet for decades, most workplace software has been designed for corporate employees working from desktops. Deskless workers were left outside that transformation. As a result, they are often digitally unreachable — relying on paper processes, bulletin boards, information cascading through managers, limited access to company email or messaging systems, or no systems at all. This contributes to high employee turnover, decreased productivity, and operational inefficiencies across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, construction, transportation, retail, hospitality, agriculture, and education.

Humand’s AI-powered mobile platform reflects the on-the-go nature of deskless roles, supporting work in the field, on factory floors, and across distributed locations. It enables employers to communicate with and manage their workforce in a single environment. Employees can request time off, receive performance feedback, access benefits, complete training, ask AI-powered assistants questions, and more. Because it’s built natively on AI, they can do all of this using natural language, reducing reliance on manual HR processes.

The new capital will accelerate Humand’s expansion in the United States and across the 51 countries where its customers already operate. It will also fund continued AI development, expanding automation across core workflows and processes that traditionally required large HR teams and help desks. For instance, AI agents answer employee inquiries, process requests, facilitate onboarding and training, provide coaching, and more, reducing the manual workload while giving deskless workers a real-time communication channel. With more than 30 modules, the platform acts as a single source of truth for companies’ core HR and people operations data.

“Our goal is very simple: We want to become the default operating system for companies with deskless workers,” said Nicolas Benenzon, CEO and Co-founder of Humand. “The majority of the global workforce has been overlooked by enterprise software for decades. We’re building the platform that finally gives them the same access, voice, and digital power as corporate employees.”

This vision is what attracted investors like Goodwater Capital and others who are intimately familiar with what it takes to start and scale a technology company.

“Humand’s mobile-first AI agent platform serves as an intelligent, real-time layer between companies and their frontline teams,” said Eric Kim, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Goodwater Capital. “Designed with a consumer-grade experience at its core, Humand delivers social-network-level engagement that rivals the best consumer platforms. By embedding AI agents across communication, HR, and operations, Humand transforms workplace software from static systems of record into dynamic systems of action. We’re proud to co-lead this round and back Humand as they build the AI agent layer that will power the next generation of HR and workplace technology.”

Guillermo Rauch, Founder of Vercel and repeat investor, added: “The future of work is simple: AI agents in your pocket. Humand is the all-in-one mobile app that empowers your entire workforce with AI-driven workflows, intelligent search, and real-time assistance. It sits on top of the legacy HR stack, unifying everything into a single, mobile-first, AI-native experience.”

“I invested in Humand because of the strength of the founding team, the quality of the product, and the clarity of their vision to become a global leader in employee experience and internal communication,” shared Arash Ferdowsi, Founder of Dropbox and repeat investor.

Humand is not another HR system layered onto legacy software. It introduces an AI-native operating layer that sits on top of existing enterprise tools and makes company processes directly accessible from a mobile device. By centralizing workflows and embedding AI agents across communication and operations, Humand shifts workplace software from static systems of record to dynamic systems of action for deskless workers.

Humand employs more than 420 people across 20+ countries and uses its own platform to power internal operations.



About Humand

Humand is transforming the way non-desk workers stay connected to their companies’ culture, content and colleagues through an all-in-one app. The mobile-first platform centralizes organizational culture, internal communications and human resources management through more than 30 modules. Built on an AI-native foundation, Humand connects 100% of a company’s workers by giving the 80% of the world’s workforce with deskless jobs an accessible way to keep up with their companies and careers, no matter where they work. Humand is currently used by more than 1.6 million workers from 1,500+ companies with distributed workforces, including MINISO, Domino's and OXXO. Founded in 2020, Humand has more than 420 employees across 20+ countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.