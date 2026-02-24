Joseph Cartright Named Seven-Time NAHA Nominee at North American Hairstyling Awards

Evie Johnson - NAHA North American Hairstylist Awards - Captured by Joseph Cartright Ruth Roche - NAHA North American Hairstylist Awards - Captured by Joseph Cartright Brayden Pelletier - NAHA North American Hairstyling Awards - Captured by Joseph Cartright

Earning Seven Nominations for Photography and Creative Direction at the Industry’s Highest Level of Excellence

Great hairstylists master craft. Great hair artists master vision. Competition is the bridge between the two.” — Joseph Cartright

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Photographer and Creative Director Joseph Cartright has been officially named a seven-time nominee at the prestigious North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA), the most competitive and respected awards program in the professional beauty industry.Produced by the Professional Beauty Association, NAHA honors the highest achievements in hair artistry across North America. Selected through a rigorous blind judging process, a NAHA nomination represents work operating at the forefront of technical mastery, innovation, and creative excellence.Cartright’s seven nominations span Master's, Editorial, Hair Color, Styling & Finishing, recognizing collaborative collections that showcase extraordinary hair artistry elevated through strategic, competition-level visual direction.As Photographer and Creative Director, Cartright does not simply document hair — he engineers competitive imagery. His work translates sculptural structure, technical precision, and artistic vision into visually commanding campaigns designed to stand out at the highest level of judging.For each nominated collection, Cartright led:• Strategic concept architecture aligned with the artist’s core vision• Narrative world-building that strengthens emotional impact• Precision lighting engineered to reveal craftsmanship and detail• Creative team leadership to ensure cohesion and competitive clarity• Final image selection calibrated for maximum award-stage presence“My responsibility is to elevate the artist’s vision without diluting its integrity,” said Cartright. “Seven nominations in a single cycle reflect alignment between exceptional hair artistry and disciplined visual execution.”In parallel with his NAHA recognition, Cartright recently launched Winnaha.com — a first-of-its-kind competition intelligence platform dedicated exclusively to helping hair artists strategically compete and win career-defining awards.Unlike traditional education models focused solely on technique, Winnaha.com centers on competitive positioning — teaching artists how to conceptualize, direct, produce, and present collections at award-caliber standards. The platform provides insight into creative direction, submission strategy, judging psychology, and the visual precision required to rise above thousands of entries.Built from firsthand experience at the highest levels of competition, Winnaha.com represents a new category of professional education: competition-specific mastery.Operating from his fully equipped creative studio in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Cartright has become a sought-after creative partner for elite artists pursuing national recognition. Known for his cinematic lighting, avant-garde aesthetic, and concept-first methodology, he specializes in transforming technical excellence into award-caliber visual storytelling.The 2026 NAHA winners will be announced at Premiere Orlando, one of the largest professional beauty events in the United States.Media & Interview AvailabilityJoseph Cartright is available for:• Podcast interviews on competitive creative direction and industry positioning• Features exploring the evolution of competition strategy in the beauty industry• Commentary on NAHA and award-level image production• Discussions on launching Winnaha.com as a new model for competition education• Speaking engagements and panel discussionsImages: copyright Joseph Cartright PhotographyEvie Johnson • Hair Artist • Mizani Technical Director • NAHA CuttingRuth Roche • Hair Artist • REDKEN Global Artistic Team • NAHA Styling & FinishingBrayden Pelletier • Hair Artist • REDKEN Director Of Artistic Development • NAHA Styling & FinishingWebsite • Jackie Litscher • Hair Artist • REDKEN EducatorMedia inquiries and booking requests: press@cartright.comAbout Joseph CartrightJoseph Cartright is a Brooklyn-based Photographer and Creative Director specializing in award-caliber beauty and hair imagery. As a seven-time NAHA nominee, he partners with elite artists to produce collections designed for national recognition. Through Winnaha.com, he is redefining how hair professionals prepare for competition — shifting the industry conversation from participation to strategic victory.

