TCN Achieves Arum Approved System Status, Strengthening Partnership and Market Position Globally

Kerry Sherman, Vice President, EMEA, TCN

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCN, a leading global provider of cloud-based contact centre solutions, today is pleased to announce that its award-winning contact centre software, Operator, has been formally recognised as an Arum Approved System, following a comprehensive independent assessment conducted by Arum Global.This certification confirms that TCN meets the standards required to support current and emerging operational needs across its markets, including the UK, EU & US. The Arum Approved System programme evaluates technology providers against industry expectations, regulatory demands and future‑readiness.TCN’s platform successfully met the full assessment criteria, demonstrating strong capability, configurability and alignment with the evolving needs of modern contact centre operations.Arum-approved certification provides independent validation that a collections technology platform meets the standards required by leading credit organisations. It recognises real-world capability, delivery readiness and alignment with best-practice outcomes, giving buyers confidence in an increasingly complex technology landscape.Kerry Sherman, Vice President, EMEA, said: “We are delighted to receive Arum’s formal approval, which reinforces the strength, flexibility and future‑readiness of the TCN platform. This certification reflects our commitment to delivering technology that genuinely empowers organisations across the UK and Europe to operate with confidence, compliance and efficiency. Our partnership with Arum brings together deep industry expertise and a shared ambition to raise the standard of customer engagement solutions across the region."Why It Matters to VendorsAchieving Arum-approved certification helps vendors:● Independently validate their platform to enterprise buyers● Build credibility with regulated lenders and utilities● Differentiate beyond features in competitive procurement cycles● Support sales, marketing and partner conversations with confidenceA Strong Endorsement from ArumIn its executive summary, Arum highlighted several standout strengths within the TCN platform, including:Digital Channel Enablement & Optimisation● TCN’s comprehensive digital engagement suite supports seamless customer journeys across multiple touchpoints. Flexible configuration tools allow organisations to adapt quickly as customer behaviour and operational priorities evolve.Automation Tooling● The platform’s robust, configuration‑driven automation framework enables organisations to streamline workflows without reliance on custom development. Its flexible rules engine supports consistent, scalable operational control.Compliance Configurability● TCN’s rule‑driven compliance framework allows organisations to respond rapidly to regulatory change. Controls can be adapted without development effort, ensuring consistent, auditable compliance across all processes.Arum also identified opportunities for further enhancement — such as UI convergence, deeper CRM‑style interaction history, expanded reporting integration and continued investment in AI and analytics. These areas align closely with TCN’s existing product roadmap.A Platform Positioned for LeadershipArum concluded that TCN “scored well across all capability areas” and is already positioned as a strong competitor among leading Contact Centre as a Service (CCaaS) platforms. With ongoing investment in the highlighted areas, TCN is expected to further strengthen its market position across the UK, the EU and beyond.A Strengthened PartnershipThis certification reinforces the growing partnership between TCN and Arum, combining TCN’s technology with Arum’s deep industry expertise. Together, the organisations are committed to supporting clients with solutions that are resilient, compliant and ready for the future of customer engagement.Owen Atkinson, Head of Delivery Services, Arum Global, said: “TCN has demonstrated a clear commitment to building a platform that meets the evolving needs of modern contact centres. Through our assessment, it was evident that TCN combines strong digital capabilities, robust automation and adaptable compliance controls in a way that supports both operational resilience and customer experience. We look forward to continuing our collaboration as TCN further strengthens its position within the UK and European markets.”About TCNTCN is a global leader in cloud-based contact centre solutions for accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare providers, enterprises, contact centres and BPOs. TCN’s comprehensive suite includes omnichannel solutions, automation, predictive dialers, IVR, Click2Pay, compliance solutions and real-time analytics, driving operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.TCN promises immediate access to the latest TCN Operator platform, facilitating seamless scalability. With a commitment to excellence and a dedication to meet evolving business needs from start to finish through industry-leading customer service, TCN continues to redefine the contact centre landscape. For further details, visit www.tcn.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.