Texas Woman Indicted, Charged in Union County Death Investigation

UNION COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Union County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Texas woman in connection to the death of a Luttrell man.

On August 5, 2025, Richard Nathan Ritter (DOB: 09/21/05) was reported missing. Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office initiated a search and later located Ritter deceased inside a barn along Old Tazewell Pike in Luttrell. In September, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents joined Union County detectives in investigating the circumstances leading to Ritter’s death. During the course of the investigation, agents gathered evidence that implicated Keairra Jackson (DOB:11/21/97) in his death.

Last week, the Union County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jackson with one count of Criminally Negligent Homicide. On Thursday, officers with the Irving Police Department in Texas located and arrested Jackson. She is currently being held in the Dallas County (TX) Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.