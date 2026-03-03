Apple Co-Founder Ronald G. Wayne To Be Special Guest at Computer History Museum Apple@50 Exhibit Opening March 11th

Photo Credit: Charles A. Stigger

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This March 11, 2026, Ronald G. Wayne , legendary Co-founder of Apple Computer Company, will appear as a featured guest during the Computer History Museum’s (CHM) Live Apple@50 opening event in Mountain View, California. Commemorating Apple’s 50th anniversary, the evening will recognize the company’s monumental influence as well as those who helped light its industry-redefining spark.“I am grateful, at nearly 92, for the opportunity to shed more light on Apple’s formation and its earliest foundations,” said Wayne. “The origins of great institutions matter, and I look forward to providing context that has not always been fully heard.”As part of the ceremony, a signed copy of Ronald G. Wayne’s book ‘Adventures of an Apple Founder’ will be inducted into the Museum for years to come. He will also stand alongside other Apple alum who were influential in its past, present, and future, as well as CBS News Correspondent David Pogue who will be launching his immersive historical book Apple: The First 50 Years during the event.Ronald G. Wayne is a seasoned engineer, inventor, and author of several works including ‘Tomorrow’s Money.’ His professional career spans more than seven decades, encompassing work in electronics, technical documentation systems, regulatory-approved gaming devices, industrial design, and applied instrumentation long before Apple’s formation.In 1976, he drafted the original Apple Computer Company partnership agreement and created the company’s first logo, known as the Apple Newton logo, which depicts Isaac Newton seated beneath an apple tree. He also produced the Apple I Operation Manual, which clearly explained how to operate this first-of-its-kind device and incorporated the three formal circuit architecture drawings required for fabrication of the initial printed circuit boards. These schematics were essential for scalable, reliable board production, enabling the Apple I to transition from a one-off prototype to a commercially manufacturable product. Ronald G. Wayne designed the Apple II’s first-of-its-kind all-in-one horizontal case, a distinctive integrated form that helped drive Apple’s early marketplace success.“We are honored to welcome Ronald G. Wayne during the opening of the event to reflect on the pivotal role he played in Apple’s founding,” said Marc Etkind, President and CEO of the Computer History Museum. “CHM's goal is to tell the full story of computing history, and that no doubt includes Ron's role as the third and often 'forgotten founder' of Apple."The Apple@50 celebration will launch CHM’s Apple@50 exhibit, running from March 11th through September 7th, 2026. The exhibit will feature rare artifacts and prototypes representing key milestones in Apple’s evolution.For more information about CHM Live Apple@50, visit:

