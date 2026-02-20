Secretary of State Warner announces that Ballot Positions for Primary Election Candidates will take place on February 24th in all 55 counties

Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner has announced that the drawing to see in what order the names of candidates will appear on the May 12th Primary Election ballot is scheduled to take place in all 55 counties on Tuesday, February 24th, at 9:00am.

According to WV State Code, the County Clerk in each county is responsible for managing the process for determining the order that candidates' names appear on the ballot. By law, this determination is made by random drawing for each office in which more than one candidate has filed, which is open to candidates or candidates' representatives.

"This event is the next phase of preparing for the Primary Election," said Secretary Warner. "Yet another procedure built into law for transparency and fairness, each County Clerk manages the random drawing to order candidates' names in their presence."

Secretary Warner said that a final list of state and federal candidates was certified by his office on February 20th and sent to the county clerks. Nearly 2,700 candidates will participate in West Virginia's Primary Election set for May 12th.

For more information on West Virginia elections including voter registration, absentee ballots, and how to become a p​oll worker, log on to www.GoVoteWV.com​​. ​