Spectrum Medical Joins iRemedy Incubator to Accelerate U.S. Market Expansion

Cardiovascular technology leader to scale U.S. operations through iRemedy’s AI-powered supply chain platform

Our Incubator is designed to give manufacturers like Spectrum the infrastructure and go-to-market capabilities they need to grow with confidence.” — Tony Paquin, CEO, iRemedy Healthcare

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iRemedy Healthcare Companies, Inc. (“iRemedy”), a healthcare supply chain technology company, announced today that Spectrum Medical has joined its Healthcare Supply Incubator Program.Spectrum Medical, founded in 2006, is a global provider of advanced systems for patient monitoring, perfusion management, and clinical informatics—serving hospitals in over 60 countries. Its technologies are designed to improve outcomes in cardiovascular care by enhancing safety and workflow efficiency.As a participant in the iRemedy Incubator, Spectrum Medical will receive full access to iRemedy’s AI-driven logistics and procurement platform, streamlining its U.S. operations and expanding reach into hospital networks. The program provides tailored support across regulatory, pricing, and distribution channels to reduce barriers to entry and scale faster.“Spectrum brings deep expertise and innovation to the cardiovascular space, and we’re excited to support their next phase of growth in the U.S.,” said Tony Paquin, CEO and Co-Founder of iRemedy. “Our Incubator is designed to give manufacturers like Spectrum the infrastructure and go-to-market capabilities they need to grow with confidence.”Spectrum joins a growing group of healthcare innovators in the iRemedy Incubator across device, diagnostic, and pharmaceutical sectors. The program helps emerging manufacturers navigate market complexity while accelerating access to buyers and patients.Learn more at www.spectrummedical.com About iRemedyiRemedy is a healthcare supply chain company focused on solving the systemic challenges of medical product procurement. Powered by patented AI technology and a proven track record serving thousands of healthcare providers across the U.S., iRemedy works at the intersection of technology, logistics, and compliance to bring smarter, more resilient supply solutions to the industry

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.