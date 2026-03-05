Barker Architects Announces Rebrand, Marking Continued Growth and Commitment to Thoughtful Residential Design

Barker Design Group has rebranded as Barker Architects, a name that more clearly reflects the firm’s mission, values, and architectural expertise.

Barker Architects embodies who we are today — a boutique architecture practice dedicated to thoughtful design, precision, and advocacy for our clients.” — Alex Barker, Founder

WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barker Design Group has officially rebranded as Barker Architects , a name that more clearly reflects the firm’s mission, values, and architectural expertise. The rebrand is a natural evolution for the boutique residential practice, underscoring its focused commitment to custom home design and client advocacy throughout the design and construction process.Founded six years ago with a clear mission – to create a boutique, residential architecture practice centered on homes and families and to guide clients through the design and construction process with care and clarity – Barker Architects has since led a diverse portfolio of distinctive projects from design through construction. The firm’s work spans intimate, detail-driven spaces, including concealed bars within historic rowhomes in Dupont Circle, historic farmhouse revitalizations in Middleburg, and award-winning oceanfront residences in Bethany Beach.“As our portfolio and team have grown, it became clear that our name should fully reflect the architectural depth and intentionality we bring to every project,” said Alex Barker, the firm’s founder. “Barker Architects embodies who we are today — a boutique architecture practice dedicated to thoughtful design, precision, and advocacy for our clients.”A Boutique Approach to Residential ArchitectureBarker Architects is intentionally small, allowing the firm to deliver truly custom solutions and support close collaboration with each client. The firm specializes in high-end residential architecture, including historic homes, complex renovations, and new custom residences throughout the Washington, DC metro area and beyond.Each project begins with a deep understanding of how clients live and what they value. This philosophy ensures that every home is tailored not only to aesthetic preferences but also to daily rhythms, long-term goals, and evolving needs.A Process Built on Clarity and AdvocacyBarker Architects’ methodology emphasizes early collaboration with contractors to establish a clearly defined scope and budget from the outset. The firm guides clients through every phase from conceptual design, permitting, and construction, serving as a trusted advocate to support alignment between vision, schedule, and financial parameters.This integrated, client-centered approach has become a hallmark of the firm’s success, helping homeowners navigate complex projects with confidence and transparency.Looking AheadThe rebrand to Barker Architects signals not only a name change but a reaffirmation of the firm’s dedication to residential architecture of lasting value. With gratitude for the clients, collaborators, and partners who have supported its journey, the firm looks forward to continuing to design homes that nurture connections, celebrate daily life, and stand as enduring foundations for generations.About Barker ArchitectsFounded on the belief that architecture should be as personal as the lives it holds, Barker Architect's work is intentionally one-on-one. They take the time to understand how you live, what you value, and how your home can evolve alongside your family. Every project is a collaboration built on trust, care, and attention to detail—crafted with the precision of an architect and the intuition of a partner who truly listens.For more information or to begin a conversation about a renovation or custom home project, visit:

