Proposal to Lower Cost of Auto Insurance Gains Support

Governor Kathy Hochul today unveiled support from local electeds, union leaders, business and community organizations, and nonprofits behind her proposals to lower the cost of auto insurance.

Here is what they are saying:

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “The MTA operates thousands of vehicles on the street level, and that makes us a ripe target for insurance claims—even when our drivers aren't meaningfully at fault. Every dollar we spend paying and defending those claims is a dollar that could – and should --have gone to delivering more frequent, more reliable service. Governor Hochul's smart, targeted, and commonsense auto insurance reforms are exactly what is needed at this moment, and MTA riders are grateful for her leadership.”

New York State Office for the Aging Acting Director Greg Olsen said, “Older adults are among the safest drivers. Statistically they are involved in the fewest crashes compared to other age groups, but many also struggle with high premiums. Car ownership and insurance protections are especially vital for many older adults to remain independent. I applaud the Governor for remedying the many cost drivers that can put this independence at risk as part of the Governor’s bold affordability agenda.”

New York State Department of Financial Services Acting Superintendent Kaitlin Asrow said, “Governor Hochul has proposed a strong and comprehensive plan to make auto insurance more affordable while maintaining a stable and competitive insurance market. DFS is proud to work with agencies across the state government to implement the Governor’s proposals and deliver meaningful savings to New Yorkers.”

Queens County District Attorney Melinda Katz said, “As the District Attorney for Queens County, I have seen firsthand the prevalence of staged auto crimes. My office dutifully investigates and prosecutes scammers who orchestrate dangerous accidents for the sole purpose of extracting money from innocent drivers. Strengthening safeguards against fraud is equally important to ensure public safety and to prevent hidden costs from being passed on to every law-abiding motorist through higher insurance rates. Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposals will provide law enforcement and regulators with additional tools to stop the abuse and protect drivers while lowering costs. I thank the Governor for her leadership.”

Monroe County District Attorney Brian Green said, “Driving without insurance is not a victimless crime, as it creates risks for everyone even beyond physical injury or property damage, and also drives up costs for every law-abiding driver. Governor Hochul’s comprehensive plan to crack down on staged crashes, hold bad actors accountable, and close costly loopholes will help make auto insurance more affordable for everyone, making us all more secure. This is a smart public safety approach that protects families while ensuring accountability for those illegally driving without insurance.”

City of Newburgh Mayor Torrance Harvey said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for stepping up to address the rising cost of auto insurance that’s impacting communities across New York. In the City of Newburgh, we know how quickly increasing premiums can strain working families who depend on their vehicles to get to work, school, and medical appointments. But this also affects our city operations. We maintain dozens of municipal vehicles that support public safety, sanitation, and public works, and when insurance costs rise, those expenses are ultimately borne by taxpayers. Efforts to combat fraud, hold bad actors accountable, and bring greater fairness to the system will help ease that pressure. For cities like Newburgh, this is about protecting residents’ wallets while ensuring we can continue delivering the services our community depends on every day.”

City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “Thank you to Governor Hochul for her leadership in addressing the rising cost of auto insurance across New York. When fraud and excessive claims drive up premiums, the impact is felt not only by residents, but by local government as well. The City operates a large number of vehicles to maintain roads, respond to emergencies, and deliver essential services, and lowering those insurance costs would allow us to reinvest taxpayer dollars back into our neighborhoods. These efforts to increase accountability and improve transparency are important steps toward creating a fairer system that protects both residents and municipalities.”

City of Middletown Joe DeStefano said, “I see firsthand how rising auto insurance costs impact not only our residents and small businesses, but also our city government. When premiums rise because of fraud and loopholes in the system, taxpayers ultimately shoulder that burden. The City of Middletown maintains a fleet of vehicles to provide essential services, from public works to public safety, and reducing insurance costs on those vehicles would mean real savings that can be redirected back into services for our residents. Governor Hochul’s proposals to crack down on staged accidents, increase accountability, and modernize our insurance laws are common-sense reforms that will help reduce costs and protect taxpayers.”

Village of Rhinebeck Mayor Hon. Gary Bassett said, “As Mayor of the Village of Rhinebeck, I know our residents want safer streets and a fair insurance system that doesn’t punish law-abiding drivers. I thank Kathy Hochul for advancing common-sense reforms to crack down on fraud, increase transparency, and hold bad actors accountable. These steps will help lower costs and put money back in the pockets of hardworking New Yorkers.”

Village of Sleepy Hollow Mayor Marjorie Hsu said, “Villages in the Hudson Valley pay some of the highest rates in the county to keep their vehicles insured. With 92 vehicles in our fleet, this proposal by Governor Hochul to drive down auto insurance costs will save taxpayer money and lower costs for working families in Sleepy Hollow. I applaud the Governor's commitment to keep New York affordable.”

City of Ithaca Mayor Robert Cantelmo said, “I applaud Governor Hochul's insurance reform proposal. The Governor recognizes that skyrocketing premiums are yet another burden on New Yorkers struggling to make ends meet. By tackling fraud and limiting damages for unlawful behavior, she is keeping money in the pockets of everyday people instead of padding the profits of insurance companies.”

City of Peekskill Mayor Vivian McKenzie said, “Peekskill families and small businesses are feeling the squeeze from rising auto insurance costs, and Governor Kathy Hochul’s proposal takes smart, balanced steps to bring real relief. By cracking down on fraud, modernizing outdated liability rules, and increasing transparency around rate hikes, this plan tackles the root causes that drive premiums higher for responsible drivers. These common-sense reforms will make our system fairer, curb abuse, and help put money back in the pockets of New Yorkers who play by the rules.”

City of White Plains Mayor Justin Brasch said, “Auto insurance premiums are too high for families in White Plains. We cannot continue passing the cost of excessive litigation and fraud onto responsible drivers. The reforms advanced by Governor Hochul take a comprehensive approach by strengthening investigations into staged crashes, updating liability standards to reflect fairness and accountability, and bringing greater transparency to rate increases. Just as important, directing regulators to ensure excess profits are returned to policyholders, makes clear that savings should go straight back to consumers. This proposal will reduce insurance premiums for hard-working families and seniors, fight fraud and excessive litigation, while restoring balance to the system.”

Village of Tarrytown Mayor Karen Brown said, “High auto insurance rates have plagued New York for as long as I can remember and are a real burden for many New Yorkers. I want to thank Kathy Hochul for advancing this proposal, which can offer meaningful relief at a time when so many families are struggling. This bill seeks to address the fraud that drives up rates while protecting the rights of legitimate accident victims to seek damages.”

Village of Haverstraw Mayor Michael Kohut said, “Auto insurance should reward responsible drivers, not penalize them. I support Governor Hochul’s proposal to tighten the serious injury standard, improve fraud enforcement, and ensure consumers see refunds when insurer profits exceed reasonable levels. These targeted reforms will help lower costs and restore fairness for families in Haverstraw.”

Town of Allegany Supervisor Chris McPherson said, “Lowering car insurance premiums is about affordability and fairness. I’m encouraged to see the Governor's proposals that address fraud and reward safe drivers, and I look forward to reforms that help New York residents keep more money in their pockets.”

Town of Bedford Supervisor Ellen Calves said, “Bedford residents expect an insurance system that is fair, transparent, and focused on protecting law-abiding drivers. I support Governor Hochul’s proposal to strengthen anti-fraud enforcement, bring greater clarity to liability standards, and require insurers to clearly explain rate increases. By pairing accountability with stronger consumer protections, including returning excess profits to policyholders, this plan helps ensure savings reach the families who need them most.”

Town of Babylon Supervisor Rich Schaffer said, “On Long Island, where families are already facing a high cost of living, rising car insurance premiums caused by staged accidents and fraud only add to the financial strain. These scams drive up costs for responsible drivers who play by the rules. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership in tackling insurance fraud and fighting to put real money back into the pockets of Long Island residents.”

Town of Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said, “Greenburgh residents deserve an auto insurance system that is fair, transparent, and focused on protecting responsible drivers,” said Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner. “I support Governor Kathy Hochul’s comprehensive proposal to crack down on fraud, strengthen enforcement against staged crashes and abusive claims, and update liability rules that too often fuel excessive litigation. By ensuring individuals are held accountable for their fair share of damages, increasing transparency around rate increases, and directing regulators to return excess profits to policyholders, this plan delivers meaningful consumer protections. These reforms will help lower costs for hardworking families in Greenburgh while preserving accountability and integrity in our insurance system.”

New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin said, “New Yorkers deserve affordable auto insurance and they deserve clear answers when their premiums go up. I thank the Governor for her proposals that will help crack down on fraud and abuse while increasing transparency so consumers understand what they’re paying and why. Our City Council is committed to supporting these actions that will increase transparency and make sure the system works for New Yorkers, not bad actors.”

New York City Councilmember Kamillah Hanks said, “Governor Hochul’s proposals take meaningful steps toward making auto insurance more affordable for New Yorkers, especially for working families in Staten Island and across New York City. By cracking down on fraud and closing legal loopholes, these measures help ensure that honest drivers are no longer forced to absorb the costs caused by bad actors. This is a practical and necessary approach that puts New Yorkers first and moves us closer to real affordability.”

New York City Councilmember Selvena N. Brooks-Powers said, “Governor Hochul’s proposals are an important step toward reducing insurance costs for New Yorkers already struggling to pay their bills. Increased auto insurance transparency is critical to ensuring a fair and equitable market for drivers across the state and builds on the insurance cost reductions I advanced as Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to protect for-hire vehicle drivers. I look forward to seeing these safeguards enacted to help protect the paychecks of hardworking New Yorkers from unwarranted auto insurance costs.”

New York City Councilmember Elsie Encarnacion said, “With the reality of costs crushing people's pocketbooks, comprehensive action to reduce the financial pressure facing New Yorkers who want to or have to drive is more critical than ever. I want to thank Governor Hochul for proposing these sensible reforms to lower car insurance prices, and I look forward to collaborating with the governor on future efforts to make all forms of transit more affordable and accessible for New Yorkers at all income levels.”

City of Rochester Council President Miguel A. Melendéz Jr. said, “New Yorkers are paying over $4,000 a year on average for auto insurance, far too high for working families already stretched thin. Fraud, staged crashes, and legal loopholes are driving up premiums, and it’s time to put a stop to it. Governor Hochul is taking strong, common-sense action to crack down on abuse, close costly loopholes, and increase transparency so real savings reach drivers. I strongly support these efforts to lower costs, protect consumers, and finally bring relief to my neighbors.”

City of Rochester Councilmember Mitch Gruber said, “I support Governor Hochul’s affordability agenda and applaud her proposals to address the high cost of living. New Yorkers pay an exceptionally high amount for services like car insurance, and we should be doing everything we can to bring down those costs.”

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Manhattan’s pedestrians, cyclists, and responsible drivers deserve streets that are safer and fairer. Governor Hochul’s proposals rightly recognize that drivers who break the law should not be rewarded with oversized payouts that ultimately raise costs for everyone else. During my time in the State Senate, I supported measures to strengthen accountability and protect New Yorkers from dangerous driving and insurance abuse, and I commend the Governor for advancing reforms that prioritize street safety, fairness, and affordability.”

Suffolk County Legislature Minority Leader Jason A. Richberg said, “Across the board, New Yorkers are getting hit where it hurts most — their wallets — and it’s essential that we do everything in our power to lighten that load. On Long Island, families depend on their cars to get to work, school, and medical appointments, and they shouldn’t be punished with insurance premiums among the highest in the country because of fraud and abuse in the system. Governor Hochul’s focus on cracking down on staged crashes and closing costly loopholes will help lower those premiums and have a meaningful impact on working families’ monthly budgets. This is about affordability, fairness, and putting the needs of hardworking residents ahead of insurance companies.”

Suffolk County Legislator Tom Donnelly said, “All across Suffolk County and New York State, costs are already high with people having to figure out how they will be able to pay utility bills, groceries, healthcare and other necessities. Paying some of the highest car insurance premiums in the country makes it even more difficult and challenging. I thank Governor Hochul for leading the way in looking at how to control rising auto insurance rates so that our hard-working residents can continue to afford and stay here.”

New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) President Melinda Person said, “At NYSUT, affordability isn’t a slogan; it’s something our members face in their communities and in their own monthly bills. When families are stretched thin, everyone feels it. For working people who rely on their cars to get to work and take care of their families, skyrocketing insurance rates are another strain on already tight budgets.Public policy should protect working families, not paid profits. Lowering costs and ensuring fairness strengthens communities and creates stability. In New York, families shouldn’t just get by; they deserve the chance to thrive.”

United University Professions President (UUP) Fred Kowal said, “Car insurance rates in New York state are among the highest in the country and continue to spiral higher, further hurting working families who are already spending more on groceries, housing and a myriad of items affected by the Trump tariffs. We support the Governor’s straightforward, rational plan to reform the outdated laws that permit auto insurance fraud and which open the door for overly aggressive lawyers to win jackpot-sized awards for irresponsible drivers or those who purposely cause accidents. The Governor is right on the mark with her plan, which, if enacted, will resolve this longstanding issue and provide welcome financial relief to law-abiding, hard-working New Yorkers.”

CenterState CEO Vice President of Public Policy and Government Relations Kevin Schwab said, “Among the efforts Governor Hochul is leading to address affordability, we believe one of the most impactful for businesses and individuals, alike, is her proposal to enact auto insurance reforms. This holds the promise to provide tangible relief from increasing costs for all New Yorkers."

New York City Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Hendry said, “Our members don’t just keep New Yorkers safe on the road. We deal with the same high costs of driving as every other New Yorker, including high insurance premiums. We applaud the Governor’s efforts to reduce these costs and make New York affordable for working class families like ours.”

Monroe County Sheriff’s Police Benevolent Association, Inc. President Richard Tantalo said, “I wholeheartedly support Governor Hochul's comprehensive approach to addressing the rising costs of auto insurance in New York State. By targeting fraudulent claims and ensuring that consumers, not insurance companies, are prioritized, these proposals will provide much-needed relief to hardworking New Yorkers. The Governor's commitment to cracking down on fraud and limiting payouts to bad actors is a crucial step in making auto insurance more affordable for everyone. We commend her efforts to protect law-abiding citizens and ensure that our insurance system is fair and transparent.”

The Business Council of New York State, Inc. President and CEO Heather Mulligan said, “The Business Council is pleased to see included in Governor Hochul’s State Budget Proposal a package of meaningful insurance reforms to address the key drivers of high premiums, including insurance fraud, excessive litigation, outdated legal standards and gaps in enforcement. These reforms will support safer roads, fairer rules, and more affordable auto insurance for New York’s families and employers.”

Partnership for New York City President and CEO Steven Fulop said, “Car insurance premiums in New York are, on average, 52 percent more expensive than in the rest of the country. This affordability gap is exactly why the Governor's reforms represent such a major victory for New York City’s families and businesses, as they finally tackle the organized fraud and legal loopholes that have unfairly burdened honest drivers for far too long. By pairing an aggressive crackdown on staged accidents with common-sense changes to joint and several liability and the 'serious injury' threshold, the plan targets the root factors that have sent premiums skyrocketing across the Empire State. This bold approach will drive down the costs in the five boroughs and put real money back into the pockets of every New Yorker.”

National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) New York State Director Ashley Ranslow said, "NFIB commends Governor Kathy Hochul for tackling the auto insurance affordability crisis impacting all New Yorkers, including small business owners. Small businesses often cite the high cost of insurance premiums as a major problem and are looking for relief through premium reductions. The Governor's proposals to tackle fraud and limit unnecessary and expensive litigation are critical to the effort to bring down auto insurance premiums for Main Street. Make no mistake, fraud and out-of-control lawsuits are driving up insurance premiums for small businesses and consumers. These commonsense reforms embraced by other states should be welcomed here in New York."

NAACP New York State Conference Economic Development Chair Garry Johnson said, “Governor Hochul’s proposals to reform New York’s auto insurance market are a necessary intervention that New Yorkers across the State will benefit from. By cracking down on fraud that has long inflated premium costs, the Governor is addressing root causes of our state’s affordability crisis. These are common-sense reforms and a step in the right direction for everyone. The NAACP New York State Conference is proud to support these proposals.”

AAA New York State Legislative Committee Chairman John Corlett, “New Yorkers pay some of the highest automobile insurance rates in the country. Fraud alone inflates premiums by as much as $300 per year. The Governor’s comprehensive plan will provide much needed financial relief for consumers.”

Citizens Budget Commission President Andrew Rein said, “We commend Governor Hochul for proposing common-sense auto insurance reforms, which could reduce sky-high premiums New York's residents and businesses pay. These reforms would rightly bring New York in line with other states and save New Yorkers money without adding costs to the state. It's a smart choice.”

Tech:NYC President & CEO Julie Samuels said, “Tech:NYC strongly supports the governor’s proposal to bring down auto insurance costs. We all want safer streets and fairness for crash victims. But we also can’t ignore the insurance costs driving up New York’s cost of living. Governor Hochul’s proposal restores balance — protecting legitimate claims while addressing the cost drivers that make our premiums among the highest in the nation. Affordability and fairness need to go hand in hand.”

Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Randy Peers said, “Insurance rates driven by out-of-control fraud and abuse contribute to the overall affordability crisis for both businesses and residents in New York State. The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce applauds Governor Hochul’s comprehensive approach to tackling this serious issue that impacts New York State’s ability to retain companies and workers, and hampers economic growth.”

Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce Vice Chair Gil Cygler said, “I commend Governor Hochul for bringing attention to insurance fraud which has been a silent killer to consumers in driving up costs not only for their cars but the cost of their Uber's, deliveries and car rentals. I was forced to exit the car rental business which employed 100 New Yorkers due to the limited availability of insurance for local car rental companies due to the rampant fraud in the no-fault industry. Revamping the no-fault procedures with common sense adjustments can save New Yorkers thousands of dollars. Kudos Governor Hochul for your focus on auto insurance reform.”

Bronx Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Lisa Sorin said, “Governor Hochul’s proposals recognize that auto insurance affordability is both a consumer issue and a business issue, and that the two are deeply connected. When fraud, abuse, and unnecessary litigation drive up costs, it burdens families and businesses alike. By cracking down on bad actors and ensuring that savings are returned to policyholders, these reforms can create a ripple effect that strengthens businesses, stabilizes prices, and eases pressure on working New Yorkers. At a time when affordability challenges are straining households and the businesses that power our state's economy, these proposals represent a practical and necessary step forward. The Bronx Chamber of Commerce stands with Governor Hochul to advance and implement these important changes.”

Best Way Auto Collision of Deer Park, Inc. Owner Ibrahim Duman said, “Running an auto body shop on Long Island, you see how hard people work and how frustrating it is when their insurance costs keep going up. A lot of that comes from fraudulent claims. It means higher premiums for customers who did nothing wrong. I appreciate Governor Hochul coming here and taking this issue seriously because it’s something that affects our customers and our community too often.”

Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce President Phil Andrews said, “Fraud is never a victimless crime. High auto insurance costs ripple through the economy, especially in our communities here on Long Island. They undermine economic mobility and make it harder and more expensive to operate a business, deliver products, commute to work, attend school, and visit family. I commend Governor Hochul for tackling the opportunism and abuses that drive up premiums — and for working to make auto insurance more affordable for hardworking Long Islanders.”

Suffolk County Alliance of Chambers of Commerce Chairman Bob Fonti said, “Rising auto insurance costs are squeezing Long Island families and small businesses, and Governor Hochul is taking meaningful action to address it. Her proposals to crack down on staged accident fraud, modernize the no-fault system, and increase transparency in the insurance industry are practical, balanced steps that will help lower costs while protecting legitimate claims. Affordability is essential to economic growth, and these reforms recognize that insurance costs are not just a consumer issue but a business and workforce issue as well.”

New York Insurance Association, Inc. President Cassandra Anderson, CAE said, “The New York Insurance Association appreciates Governor Hochul addressing fraud, abuse and excessive litigation to make auto insurance more affordable for New York drivers. Taking a strong stance against fraud and reining in excessive litigation are essential to tackling rising auto insurance costs. We stand with consumers in supporting solutions that reduce fraud and litigation and ensure there is a stable and sustainable insurance marketplace. We value the Governor’s leadership and agree that action is necessary to protect New Yorkers.”

Coalition Against Insurance Fraud Executive Director Michelle Rafeld said, “When fraud goes unchecked, consumers pay the price through higher insurance premiums. Governor Hochul’s plan recognizes that staged crashes and organized fraud schemes hurt families and businesses across New York. The Coalition Against Insurance Fraud has long supported strengthening the prosecution of staged accidents in New York. The Coalition applauds Governor Hochul’s proposal to pursue legislation targeting individuals who organize staged accidents. It is not only a cost-saving antifraud measure but also a life-saving effort that will protect honest drivers.”

Lawsuit Reform Alliance of New York Executive Director Tom Stebbins said, “We’re grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in ensuring our civil liability laws are not exploited by bad actors. By tackling rampant fraud, her proposals will help make insurance more affordable and our roads safer. They'll also ensure the sophisticated actors who orchestrate these schemes are brought to justice and not merely the vulnerable people recruited as drivers. Fraud and lawsuit abuse are not victimless crimes. As other states like Florida and Georgia implement civil liability reforms, consumers are seeing real savings. We applaud Governor Hochul for putting New Yorkers first and taking meaningful steps to protect us all from the hidden cost of fraud.”

American Property Casualty Insurance Association Department Vice President Kristina Baldwin said, “APCIA commends Governor Hochul for championing measures to tackle cost drivers impacting auto insurance premiums in New York State, including proposals to fight the rampant insurance fraud that plagues auto insurance in New York as well as proposals to promote fairness in auto accident lawsuits. Reducing these cost drivers will help lower claims expenses and litigation costs, which are a major contributor to rising insurance premiums. By addressing these issues, consumers can ultimately benefit from more stable and affordable insurance costs; while ensuring they are protected from fraud and excessive legal costs. APCIA looks forward to working with the Governor and the legislature on these important issues.”

New York Metropolitan Trucking Association Executive Director Patrick Hyland said, “The New York Metropolitan Trucking Association is thrilled to see Governor Hochul addressing this critical issue. Over the past few years, our membership has been navigating a marketplace with fewer carriers and rate increases that are unsustainable. We thank the Governor for listening to our concerns and implore the legislature to enact these much needed reforms in the 2026 New York State Budget.”

Trucking Association of New York President Kendra Hems said, “We thank Governor Hochul for recognizing that the insurance affordability crisis is not an abstract issue, but a real threat to jobs, safety, and economic stability. Her leadership in addressing rising insurance and litigation costs, as well as fraud, represent critical steps towards keeping New York's businesses on the road, shelves stocked, and our workforce employed.”

National Insurance Crime Bureau Office of Strategy, Policy, and Government Affairs Senior Director of Government Affairs Howard Handler, MPPA said, “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. For far too long, fraudsters have taken advantage of New York consumers and job creators — through staged accidents and other tactics — and the impacts have not only raised costs for all, but risked life and limb of those who are swept into these schemes. The National Insurance Crime Bureau applauds Governor Hochul’s commitment to combat fraudulent claims and costly legal system abuse, and urges New York lawmakers to take action now.”

Nassau Suffolk Fire Districts Legislature Committee Chairman Bill Theis said, “We support the Governor's affordable insurance proposal, fire districts have been facing increasing challenges obtaining insurance due to increased costs and fewer insurance providers. These proposals will ensure fire districts can maintain proper coverage of our vehicles allowing us to protect our committees.”

Volunteers of America-Greater New York President and CEO Dr. Jeffrey R. Ginsburg said, “Non-profit organizations throughout New York are used to doing more with less, but we have seen auto insurance rates rise by as much as 50 percent in recent years without a commensurate increase in funding. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership in addressing affordability for all New Yorkers and tackling the root causes of rising auto insurance rates head on. These proposals will allow non-profit organizations like VOA-GNY to focus our resources on our core mission: providing housing, health, and workforce development services to New Yorkers experiencing poverty.”

Suffolk Transportation Service President and CEO John Corrado said, “Every dollar we can save on auto insurance can help us to provide better service, save money for taxpayers, and support our bus drivers. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for recognizing that New Yorkers shouldn't have to pay the nation's highest auto insurance rates and for having the courage to take on this fight.”

The Business Council of Westchester Executive Vice President and COO John Ravitz said, “BCW supports the Governor’s proposal to lower insurance costs, specifically with regards to cracking crack down on fraud and bad actors to lower vehicle insurance rates by reinvigorating the State’s Motor Vehicle Theft and Insurance Fraud Prevention Board, empowering it to redouble its efforts toward zealously investigating and prosecuting insurance fraud across the state.

Orange County Partnership President and CEO Conor Eckert said, “High auto insurance costs strain household budgets and raise the cost of doing business across New York, and efforts to reduce fraud and increase transparency are important steps toward a more affordable and competitive environment. We thank the Governor for her focus on these issues and their impact on New York’s businesses and workforce.”

Nonprofit Westchester Executive Director Jan Fisher said, “We appreciate the Governor’s commitment to tackling affordability and her agenda that addresses the unsustainable financial burdens on New Yorkers. She is taking critical steps toward easing financial strains.”

LI Main Street Alliance and Vision Long Island Director Eric Alexander said, “The high cost of auto insurance for residents and business owners has come up repeatedly as an issue as we try to control expenses. Kudos to Governor Hochul for putting out a proposal to bring these crippling costs down and in line with other states.”

Institutes of Applied Human Dynamics, Inc. (IAHD) CEO Omayra Andino said, “As Governor Kathy Hochul highlights the need to bring down auto insurance costs, it is important to recognize how rising expenses impact not-for-profits like IAHD and the essential staff who support people with developmental disabilities. Every unnecessary cost strains our ability to provide quality services, and it pushes our workforce, already paid far too little for the responsibility they carry, closer to choosing between basic necessities like food and bills.We welcome efforts that make New York more affordable, and we urge continued attention to the financial pressures facing human services organizations and the frontline professionals who keep our communities strong.”

New Hope Christian Fellowship and Community Activist Senior Pastor Bishop Orlando Findlayter said, “At a time when everyday costs are rising, Governor Hochul’s focus on reducing auto insurance premiums shows real leadership. Making insurance more affordable is a necessary step toward economic relief for New York families.”

67th Precinct Clergy Council, Inc - “The GodSquad” Board Chair Pastor Louis Straker, Jr., said, “As a senior pastor and community leader in Brooklyn, I see firsthand the burden of rising costs and the strain it places on working families. At the 67th Precinct Clergy Council, “The GodSquad”, we understand that affordability is also a public safety issue. That’s why we applaud Governor Hochul’s proposal to lower auto insurance rates by tackling fraud and restoring fairness to the system, ensuring it works for people and not predators. This is the kind of practical leadership our communities need — leadership that puts consumers first and eases the financial pressure on hardworking New Yorkers already facing a high cost of living.”

New York Board of Rabbis, Rabbi Joe Potasnik said, “The New York Board of Rabbis enthusiastically supports the Governor's proposals to rein in the costs of auto insurance. Everyday New Yorkers need affordability fixes, and this proposal provides that without sacrificing safety or support for victims.”

Executive Director of the Long Beach Latino Civic Association Helen Dorado Alessi said, "The high cost of fraudulent claims unfairly burdens everyone. We support the Governor's leadership in curtailing fraud and holding those responsible accountable to help lower insurance rates for ordinary New Yorkers. Addressing these systemic costs is a necessary step toward ensuring fair and accessible coverage for all residents. With the rising cost of living becoming a significant burden, families on Long Island are especially vulnerable. Since cars and trucks remain the most reliable form of transportation for our community, reducing these insurance costs is essential for local economic stability."

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) NYS Government & Community Affairs Manager James Norton, MCJ said, “Whether it is an individual traveling to an outpatient appointment, a clinician commuting to work, or a family member visiting a loved one, transportation remains a significant barrier for people living with mental health and substance use disorders. This challenge is especially acute in rural communities, where access to specialized services often requires traveling long distances. The proposed legislation addresses an existing loophole while preserving the rights of individuals who are not at fault to seek appropriate support. By helping to reduce transportation-related costs for New Yorkers, this proposal has the potential to remove a meaningful barrier to accessing care and strengthen pathways to treatment and recovery.”

The Long Island Auto Body Repairmen's Association Executive Director Ed Kizenberger said, “We share the Governor’s unwavering commitment to the consuming public and support her efforts to protect the consumer in every way possible.”

New York School Bus Contractors Association President Paul Quinn Mori said, “Student transportation is not a luxury; it is an essential public service. New York transports more schoolchildren than any other state in the nation, and as a provider within this system, we are proud to contribute to that mission with an unparalleled safety record and an unwavering commitment to excellence. NYS school bus drivers are rigorously trained, thoroughly tested, and held to the highest professional standards to ensure the safety of every child in our care. The Governor’s common-sense reforms will help curb the actions of bad actors who drive up auto insurance costs and unfairly shift the financial burden onto hardworking New Yorkers. Because school transportation is funded largely by taxpayer dollars, increases in operational costs, especially auto insurance premiums, have a direct and immediate impact on taxpayers."

Logan Bus Company Executive Vice President Corey Muirhead said, “For years, predatory litigation financing and out-of-control insurance costs have driven carriers out of the school transportation market. When insurers refuse to write policies for school bus operators, it doesn’t just hurt businesses — it threatens our ability to safely transport children to and from school. If this trajectory continues, school districts across New York will face higher costs, fewer providers, and serious disruptions in service. We commend the Governor for recognizing that stabilizing the insurance market is essential to protecting students, supporting local operators, and ensuring families can rely on safe, dependable transportation every day.”

Amherst Chamber of Commerce President A.J. Baynes said, “The Amherst Chamber of Commerce strongly supports Governor Hochul's efforts to reform the auto insurance industry, as it represents a critical step toward making coverage more affordable for all New Yorkers. New York's auto insurance costs remain among the highest in the nation, due in large part to unchecked fraud and outdated systems that burden honest drivers and employers alike. By cracking down on fraudulent schemes like staged accidents and phony medical claims, and by using technology to reward safe drivers, these changes will eliminate the high costs that bad actors impose on honest drivers and businesses. Lower auto insurance premiums will ease financial burdens on families and small employers, allowing more resources to be directed toward growth, hiring, and community investment rather than inflated rates. As President and CEO, I commend Governor Hochul's common-sense approach to prioritizing consumers over fraudsters and ensuring that responsible New Yorkers keep more money in their pockets.”

TACS Auto Body & Service Owner Matt Ungerer said, “As the owner of a small, family owned auto repair and body shop, I often see insurance fraud first hand and the costs of these fraudulent claims impact everyone. I applaud Governor Hochul for taking on the fight to crack down on staged accidents and making sure insurers are passing any savings back into ratepayers’ pockets. This proposal means that more of our neighbors can afford to keep their cars safe, stay on the road and keep coming back to a local business they trust.”

Greater Suffern Chamber of Commerce President Shaimi Jacob said, “Rising auto insurance premiums are putting real pressure on working families and small businesses across New York. Honest drivers should not have to pay more because of fraudulent claims and staged accidents. I support the Governor’s efforts to crack down on fraud and address the cost drivers that are inflating premiums, helping make insurance more affordable for New Yorkers.”

Asian American Labor and Community Organization (AALCO) President Radhakrishna Mohan said, “For many Asian American families and labor union members, rising auto insurance premiums are not just numbers on a bill. They are another strain on already tight household budgets. Our communities rely on dependable transportation to get to work, support small businesses, and care for multigenerational families. When fraud drives up costs, working people pay the price. We support strong action to crack down on fraudulent claims and bring meaningful relief to hardworking New Yorkers.”

The Korean American Family Service Center Executive Director Jeehae Fischer said, “At the Korean American Family Service Center (KAFSC), we work with immigrant New Yorkers every day who are doing everything right—working hard, caring for their families, and simply trying to get to work, school, and medical appointments. When auto insurance premiums rise, it hits our communities first and hardest. That’s why KAFSC supports Governor Hochul’s balanced reforms to crack down on organized fraud and staged accidents, strengthen accountability, and bring meaningful relief to responsible drivers—while protecting people who are legitimately injured. New Yorkers deserve a system that rewards honesty, keeps families moving forward, and makes our state more affordable for everyone.”

One Hundred Black Men Executive Director Erik Cliette said, “Good drivers should not be punished because of the poor driving habits of a few. I was recently involved in a Hit and Run situation, which I am sure will indirectly increase my costs, when in fact I was the victim; it’s not right! I support Gov. Hochul’s car insurance reduction legislation.”

Bronx River Alliance Executive Director Siddhartha Sanchez said, “While the Bronx River Alliance actively advocates for investments in the bikeability and walkability of the Bronx as the borough with the lowest car ownership, we also support the Governor's proposal to reduce auto insurance rates for low income residents in the Bronx.”

Suffolk County Police Asian Jade Society Vice President Thomas Joy said, “New Yorkers are paying some of the highest auto insurance premiums in the country, and hardworking families are feeling the strain. Governor Hochul’s proposals take a balanced and commonsense approach to cracking down on organized fraud, increasing accountability, and bringing greater transparency to the system. These reforms will help protect responsible drivers and ensure that savings are passed on to consumers — not absorbed elsewhere. We strongly support efforts to make auto insurance more affordable and fair for all New Yorkers.”

Lincoln Civic Block Association President Ken Marable said, “Bad actors who exploit the system must be held accountable and reprimanded. At the same time, everyday driving New Yorkers—people who rely on their vehicles for work, family, and essential daily life—should never be forced into the impossible position of choosing between putting groceries on the table and paying for car insurance or medical bills.”