Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Extension of Fare-Free Transit Program

Mayor Michelle Wu announced that the City of Boston has extended its successful fare-free transit program through the end of June. During the pilot, ridership has grown faster on Routes 23, 28, and 29 than anywhere else in the MBTA system, while saving families money and improving bus speed and reliability. The program had previously been set to expire at the end of the month. The City is discussing the long-term future of the program with the MBTA.

“Fare-free bus service helps families, workers, and businesses, and also makes bus service faster and more reliable. Carrying 16% more riders than before the pandemic and cutting dwell times by about 20% through all-door boarding, the buses have stayed on schedule even while carrying more passengers. We are extending this program through June, as we look to work with the MBTA to keep this going,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Since the beginning of the fare free pilot, nearly 24,000 trips are taken fare-free every weekday on Routes 23, 28, and 29. Ridership grew by 35% in the first year—more than double the MBTA system average—and these routes are now carrying 16% more riders than before the pandemic. All-door boarding has cut dwell times by about 20%.

"Fare-free transit ensures more reliable, efficient transit for everyone,” said Nick Gove, Interim Chief of Streets. “It returns valuable time to our residents and provides more affordable options when choosing how to get around Boston. We thank the MBTA for their continued collaboration."

According to surveys, more than a quarter of riders save at least $20 a month, money that families now put toward groceries, medicine, rent, or school supplies. Some riders say the program has helped them build emergency funds, cover school expenses, or simply stay in their homes.

“Over the past few years, we've been pleased to be able to support the City of Boston’s program offering free bus service on Routes 23, 28 and 29," said Interim Transportation Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. "Since Day One of the Healey-Driscoll Administration, not only have we been focused on ensuring safe, reliable and improved transit service but making it more accessible and affordable with our successful Income-Eligible Reduced Fare program. Under the Income-Eligible program, nearly 36,000 people are paying significantly reduced fares across every mode of transit, including bus. Working with the City of Boston and all of our municipal partners, we are improving people’s quality of life and making a real difference, building a more equitable and affordable transportation system network for all who depend on it."

The City has allocated about $340,000 per month to reimburse the MBTA for the pilot, which is funded through ARPA dollars. As the City uses its remaining ARPA dollars, the City has projected costs relative to budget availability, and is able to extend the program through June.