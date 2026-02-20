Statement from Attorney General Jay Jones on Republican National Committee v. Koski Tazewell County Circuit Court Ruling
Richmond, VA – Attorney General Jay Jones today made the following statement on the ruling issued by the Tazewell County Circuit Court in Republican National Committee v. Koski.
“My office will immediately appeal the ruling issued by the Tazewell County Circuit Court. These arguments are already before the Supreme Court of Virginia, the proper forum to consider the arguments, which has set a schedule for receiving arguments and has justifiably allowed the vote to proceed during this time.”
