Commonwealth of Virginia

Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones

Attorney General 202 North 9th Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219

804-786-2071

FAX 804-786-1991

Virginia Relay Service

800-828-1120 For media inquiries only, contact:

Rae Pickett

RPickett@oag.state.va.us

Statement from Attorney General Jay Jones on

Republican National Committee v. Koski Tazewell County Circuit Court Ruling

Richmond, VA – Attorney General Jay Jones today made the following statement on the ruling issued by the Tazewell County Circuit Court in Republican National Committee v. Koski.

“My office will immediately appeal the ruling issued by the Tazewell County Circuit Court. These arguments are already before the Supreme Court of Virginia, the proper forum to consider the arguments, which has set a schedule for receiving arguments and has justifiably allowed the vote to proceed during this time.”

###