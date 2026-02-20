MDC, partners host game and fish management workshop March 28 in northeast Missouri

Body

NOVELTY, Mo. – Learn game and fish management with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), MU Extension, and the National Deer Association on Saturday, March 28 in northeast Missouri. This event will be held from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Greenley Research Center in Novelty.

A variety of topics will be discussed including herbicide use, food plot use, hunting leases, habitat management for game species, soil management, and more. There will be a mix of classroom-style learning combined with field examples. Lunch will be provided.

This event requires registration by Sunday, March 22. Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/antlers-anglers-and-ag-elevating-todays-outdoorsmen-for-tomorrows-harvest. There will be a $25 fee to attend this event to cover the cost of materials and food, and the fee can be paid to MU Extension upon registration.

Greenley Research Center is located at 64399 Greenley Place in Novelty.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.