Revive Design and Renovation Featured on Great Day Live to Share Stress-Reducing Design Tips and 2026 Trends

Rachel Simpson, Senior Designer at Revive Design and Renovation shares tips on Great Day Live Revive Design and Renovation Kitchen

Senior Designer Rachel Simpson Shares Stress-Reducing Home Tips and 2026 Design Trends.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Revive Design and Renovation , a leader in home remodeling, was recently featured on Great Day Live, with Senior Designer Rachel Simpson offering expert insights for viewers on creating calm, organized, and stylish spaces.During the segment, Rachel discussed how everyday clutter can contribute to stress in the home. “All we do is bring stuff in our homes. We’re constantly bringing things in. When are we taking things out?” she explained. Rachel highlighted the importance of organization, noting, “When something doesn’t have a home, it ends up on your countertops, in the middle of your space, where you need to cook, do homework, or just relax. Having everything in its proper place sets you up for success.”Rachel also shared a recent renovation project for a world-renowned chef, demonstrating how a tailored design and strategic storage solutions can maximize even compact spaces. “It was all about what she needed, what appliances were necessary, and where to store everything,” Rachel said. “Each drawer, every appliance, even refrigerator and freezer drawers in the island were thoughtfully considered. It’s all about maximizing the space and tailoring it to the person.”For homeowners looking for simpler solutions, Rachel emphasized the importance of assessing what’s truly needed and making intentional design choices: “You need to have designated zones and areas, as well as organization within your cabinets, within your closets, things need to have a home.”Looking ahead, Rachel also shared 2026 design trends, focusing on quality and authenticity.“2025 was all about white oak cabinetry and Taj Mahal. In 2026, it’s about going deeper, bolder tones, real and raw materials, and being intentional. Clients want quality. They don’t want fake anymore. The word of 2026 is quality,” said Rachel.Revive Design and Renovation continues to help clients transform their homes into functional, stylish, and stress-reducing environments, combining thoughtful design with practical solutions tailored to each homeowner’s lifestyle.About Revive Design and RenovationRevive Design and Renovation is a family-owned remodeling company serving the Tampa and Orlando areas. Known for trusted craftsmanship and exceptional client care, Revive combines over 200 years of industry experience with a commitment to stress-free, detail-oriented remodeling. Revive is challenging industry norms by being upfront about pricing, timelines, and potential challenges, while backing its work with customer reviews and a five-year warranty. Recognized for its rapid growth and excellence, Revive made the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private businesses and the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Fast 50. The company also earned a spot on Qualified Remodeler’s 2025 Top 500 List, highlighting its leadership in interior design, kitchen, and bath remodeling.For more information visit: https://www.revivedesignandrenovation.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.