Registration open for the statewide 2026 Oregon Heritage Conference in Woodburn and Mt. Angel

The 2026 Oregon Heritage Conference: Stories, Culture, Place – Weaving Community Heritage will be in Woodburn and surrounding areas April 29 – May 2, 2026.

The conference is a time for people who share a common passion for Oregon’s heritage and history to come together to share insights, understand connections, develop relationships, learn new ways, reinforce the value of the work and leave energized to keep moving forward.

Designed to be interdisciplinary and cross-pollenating, the conference focuses on all sectors of cultural heritage, such as historic preservation, museums, archives, libraries, Main Streets, historic cemeteries, archaeology, Tribes, genealogy, public history, and local, state, federal government.

Communities are complex and varied, how they are viewed by visitors and residents is informed by the long history of human experience in that place and their own experiences. The 2026 Oregon Heritage Conference will explore the intersection of stories, culture and place to develop community heritage. This heritage is the anchor for participation, economic development, connection, and possibilities for a vibrant and healthy community.

The City of Woodburn and Oregon Museums Association are valuable conference partners. Get conference details and registration information at www.oregonheritage.org.

Highlights include:

Keynote Speaker Monica Rhodes is an internationally recognized cultural heritage leader whose work is redefining how our nation understands memory and the future of historic places. She will be exploring the future of heritage work. This speaker was funded in part by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Celebrate with the Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards!

Oregon Humanities Consider This – Labor, Farmworker Organizing, and Histories of Indigenous Communities in Oregon. Free and open to the public!

The sessions, workshops and tours will be spread throughout Woodburn and the surrounding area to help people preserving and sharing heritage and history in Oregon through 32 sessions, 6 topical networking meet ups, 8 workshops, 3 demonstrations, 10 tours, and a celebration of amazing heritage preservation work across the state.

Registration is available for Monica Rhodes keynote and the Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards alone and as part of the full conference registration.

Thanks to our conference sponsors: Oregon Correction Enterprises, America 250 Oregon Commission, University of Oregon Libraries, Historic Oregon Newspapers, Energy Trust of Oregon, and Proxi. And thank you to the 2026 Oregon Heritage Excellence Awards Sponsor Oregon Historical Society.

To learn more about the conference, visit www.oregonheritage.org. For additional questions, translation and accessibility needs contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oprd.oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.