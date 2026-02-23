Joey Gutos Releases 'It Just Feels Right,' an Intimate Indie Rock Single About Self-Acceptance and Taking the Leap

Joey Gutos relaxed with his acoustic guitar Joey Gutos reflects on vulnerability and self-acceptance in his latest single, “It Just Feels Right.” Phoenix singer-songwriter Joey Gutos reflects amidst the release of his new indie rock single, “It Just Feels Right.”

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix-based singer-songwriter Joey Gutos unveils his new single, “It Just Feels Right,” an emotionally resonant indie rock track centered on self-acceptance, vulnerability, and the courage it takes to pursue love as your authentic self. Blending warm melodies, organic instrumentation, and Gutos’ signature soulful vocal delivery, the song feels intimate and affirming—built for late-night drives, reflective moments, and listeners drawn to emotionally honest songwriting.Told from the perspective of someone who has long felt like an outsider, “It Just Feels Right” captures the quiet exhaustion of trying to be someone you’re not. The song follows that internal shift from self-doubt to clarity, as the narrator realizes that pretending is far more draining than embracing who he truly is. When he finally does, connection arrives not through performance, but through authenticity—meeting someone who appreciates his quirks because they share them.Sonically, the track balances modern indie rock polish with the warmth of a live band, pairing clean, spacious production with subtle emotional weight. Drawing inspiration from the vulnerable modern songwriting of Teddy Swims, the melodic confidence of Harry Styles, and the emotionally grounded indie sensibility of Cold War Kids, “It Just Feels Right” favors sincerity over spectacle—allowing the vocal and lyric to remain firmly front and center.Lyrically, the song reflects Gutos’ own experiences with self-esteem struggles and the fear of romantic rejection. “There’s a deep loneliness that comes from feeling undesirable,” Gutos explains. “For years, I talked myself out of beautiful opportunities because I didn’t think I deserved them. What changed everything was finally choosing to pursue myself fully—and trusting that feeling when something just feels right.”Deeply rooted in the Phoenix music community, Joey Gutos continues to create music that resonates through shared experience and emotional truth. “It Just Feels Right” stands as both a love song and a personal affirmation—a reminder that growth often begins when fear loosens its grip, and we allow ourselves to believe we’re worthy of what we want most.

Joey Gutos "It Just Feels Right" | Big Yard Nation

