Blue Star Mothers Honor Military Children in America’s 250th Year

Organization Highlights 1.6 Million Military Children, Educational Assistance, and Purple Up Awareness During America’s 250th Year

Military children serve quietly alongside their parents. As mothers, we are committed to honoring their sacrifices and investing in their futures through education and community support.” — Karen Stillwell, National President, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States prepares to commemorate its 250th anniversary, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. proudly recognizes and celebrates the strength, sacrifice, and resilience of military children across the nation.

Today, there are approximately 1.6 million military-connected children in the United States, including children of Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve service members. These young Americans navigate frequent relocations, school transitions, and extended deployments while serving alongside their parents in ways often unseen.

For 250 years, military families have stood behind those who serve. Military children are part of that legacy of service, sacrifice, and strength.

One of the most meaningful ways Blue Star Mothers of America honors military children and military families is through the Josephine Calenda Educational Assistance Program administered by the National Big Dipper Auxiliary. The program provides post-high school educational assistance to Active Duty Military members, Veterans, Blue Star Mothers members in good standing, spouses of Active Duty or Veterans, and children and grandchildren of Active Duty Military, Veterans, or Blue Star Mothers. Funds may be used at accredited colleges or vocational schools.

The National 2026 Josephine Calenda Educational Assistance application deadline is June 26, 2026. Department-level awards are also available in Ohio and Michigan.

Individuals, businesses, and community partners are invited to support the Big Dipper Auxiliary through its Josephine Calenda Educational Assistance Fund. Donations directly assist military families pursuing higher education and vocational training. Information about the Big Dipper Auxiliary and the Educational Assistance Program can be found at www.bluestarmothers.org/big-dipper

Education is one of the most powerful ways we honor service, not just today but for generations to come.

Across the country, many Blue Star Mothers chapters present red, white, and blue honor cords to graduating high school seniors who have committed to military service. These cords are worn proudly at graduation ceremonies as a symbol of patriotism, commitment, and family sacrifice.

Military children and youth supporters are also active participants in the organization’s mission. Handmade cards created by youth are included in care packages sent to deployed service members. Girl Scouts and other youth groups have donated cookies and assisted with packing care packages. These efforts foster compassion, service, and unity within communities nationwide.

Blue Star Mothers of America also reminds communities that April is the Month of the Military Child. On Purple Up Day, individuals are encouraged to wear purple, a color symbolizing all branches of the military, to show visible support for military children. Schools, businesses, and communities are invited to participate and stand in solidarity with the next generation of America’s military families.

As the nation reflects on 250 years of service, freedom, and sacrifice, Blue Star Mothers of America recognizes that military families, especially children, have been part of America’s story since the very beginning. From the Revolutionary War to today’s global missions, military children have quietly carried the weight of service. In this historic year, the organization recommits to supporting them through education, recognition, and community engagement.

Founded during World War II, Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. is a nonprofit organization of mothers who have children serving or who have served in the United States Armed Forces. The organization supports service members, veterans, and military families through community service, advocacy, educational assistance, and outreach.

To locate a chapter, donate, or learn more, visit www.bluestarmothers.org



