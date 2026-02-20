Attorney General Ford Announces “Break the Odds” Las Vegas Anti-Trafficking Summit Led by AGO Investigators

LAS VEGAS, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the Nevada Attorney General’s Office Investigation Division will host Break the Odds: Las Vegas Anti-Trafficking Summit on Friday, January 23, 2026, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

The summit will bring together law enforcement, community partners, advocates, youth, and members of the public to raise awareness and share information on human trafficking prevention and response in Southern Nevada. The event is designed to educate attendees on recognizing trafficking, understanding available resources, and strengthening community collaboration to protect vulnerable individuals and support survivors.

“Human trafficking thrives in silence, and stopping it requires informed, engaged communities,” said Attorney General Ford. “Through the Break the Odds summit, our investigators are bringing people together to share knowledge, highlight resources, and empower Nevadans to recognize trafficking and take action to protect one another.”

Break the Odds reflects the Investigation Division’s ongoing efforts to disrupt trafficking networks while empowering communities with knowledge and tools to help create safer environments.

WHAT: Break the Odds: Las Vegas Anti-Trafficking Summit

Break the Odds: Las Vegas Anti-Trafficking Summit WHO: Nevada Attorney General’s Office Investigation Division

Nevada Attorney General’s Office Investigation Division WHEN: Friday, January 23, 2026 | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, January 23, 2026 | 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. WHERE: 7120 Amigo Street, Las Vegas, NV 89119 (Rooms 8/9)

