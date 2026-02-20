Attorney General Ford Issues Statement on President Trump’s Illegal Attempt to Take Over Nevada Elections
Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford issued the following statement:
“Let me be very clear: as long as I am Nevada’s Attorney General, Nevada’s elections will be run by the state of Nevada. We’re in court right now defeating President Trump’s illegal executive order, which attempts to take over our state’s elections.
Any attempt by the federal government to take over Nevada’s elections should be viewed as an attempt to take away Nevadans’ constitutional right to vote. It will not happen on my watch.”
