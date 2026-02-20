Attorney General Aaron Ford Delivers Final State of Justice Address

CARSON CITY, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron D. Ford delivered his final State of Justice address to staff of the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

In his address, Ford laid out some of the Office’s accomplishments over the last seven years, including prosecuting child predators and Medicaid fraudsters, standing up for Nevadans’ civil rights, and enforcing consumer protections laws to return money to Nevadans. He further reflected on the Office’s work to protect the rights, safety and well-being of Nevadans, while upholding the rule of law.

During the address, Attorney General Ford thanked staff for their dedication to public service and highlighted the collective impact of the Office’s efforts on behalf of communities across the state.

A recording of the address is available to view online at the Nevada Attorney Genera's Office YouTube channel.

Review a copy of Attorney General Ford's remarks.

