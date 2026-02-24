JBD Institute National Leadership and Worship Conference for Black Churches is Coming April 29-May 1, 2026 to Dallas

Reverend Dr. Cynthia A. Wilson smiling while seated at her piano. Dr. Mike Bowie makes a remark during a discussion. Registration flyer for Shifting The Atmosphere in Dallas, Texas.

Clergy and laity from across the country are urged to register now for Shifting the Atmosphere,” to be held at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church in Dallas.

The 2026 JBDI CONFERENCE promises to offer fresh, exciting and powerful kin-dom building approaches to every element of local church life for such a time as this! You don't want to miss it.” — Reverend Dr. Cynthia Wilson

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Register Now for National Leadership and Worship Conference for Black Churches Coming April 29-May 1, 2026 in DallasPastors, community service, and worship leaders, and ministry teams from Black United Methodist and other Christian congregations across the nation are invited to a transformative experience aimed at aligning effective leadership, reviving worship and building community-focused congregations.Teams of clergy and laity from across the country are urged to register now for Shifting the Atmosphere,” to be held at Hamilton Park United Methodist Church in Dallas. Leading the event is the Junius B. Dotson Institute for Worship and Music in the Black Church and Beyond, a ministry of Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill., in partnership with Strengthening the Black Church for the 21st Century (SBC21).This national gathering is open to congregational teams and those involved in congregational leadership—musicians, worship leaders, dancers, pastors, preachers, social-justice and outreach leaders, and those shepherding children and youth—“Shifting the Atmosphere” aims to inspire, instruct, and transform participants through a series of workshops, networking opportunities, and coaching sessions. (See promotional video here and please share on your media networks; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=prOgckbJsFc Individual registration is $250 until Feb. 28, 2026 ($75 for students). Discounted rates are available of five people or more from single congregations or regional church judicatories. Register here The Rev. Dr. Cynthia Wilson, founder and executive director of the Junius B. Dotson Institute, said the spring conference will offer critical coaching for church leaders desiring to affect community transformation through worship and leadership. The Rev. Dr. Michael Bowie, national SBC-21 executive director, said that the spring 2026 training in Dallas will focus on renewal and strategic leadership. For more information , visit https://garrett.edu/dotsoninstitute or https://sbc21.org , or email jbd.institute@garrett.edu

Promo Video of Shifting The Atmosphere Conference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.