Attorney General Ford Announces Inaugural Meeting of Nevada Hate Crimes Task Force

Carson City, NV — Today, Attorney General Aaron D Ford announced that the first meeting of the Nevada Hate Crimes Task Force will be held on Tuesday, February 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. at both the Las Vegas and Reno offices of the Office of the Attorney General. Members of the public are invited to attend.

“I am proud to announce the first meeting of this task force, which will be a useful tool or ensuring Nevada is and remains a safe and welcoming place for all of its residents,” said Attorney General Ford. “I encourage members of the public to attend, as their participation is vital to ensure we hear the community’s concerns."

The task force was formed to strengthen Nevada’s reporting mechanisms and victim responses; improve training and policy alignment across agencies; and promote education and community trust. The task force will work to, among other things:

Improve data collection and reporting by assessing data from the Stop Hate Nevada Hotline, law enforcement agencies and community partners; identifying trends and gaps in hate crime reporting; and publishing a report on the hate crimes in the state.

Enhance victim support by establishing unified referral pathways between hotline operators, law enforcement and victim service providers and ensuring statewide access to culturally competent, trauma-informed services.

Promote education and prevention by collaborating with law enforcement, community partners and supporting organizations around the state.

The addresses of the OAG offices are:

LAS VEGAS: McCarran Center - State of Nevada Campus, 1 State of Nevada Way Suite 100

RENO: 9790 Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Reno, NV 89521

Attorney General Ford will convene the ad-hoc taskforce as often as needed through calendar year 2026. Members of the community who are interested in receiving more information can contact Vicki Beavers at (775) 684-1212 or VBeavers@ag.nv.gov.

