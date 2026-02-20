Submit Release
FAA Proposes $2,839,900 Fine Against PEMCO World Air Services for Aircraft Maintenance Violations

Friday, February 20, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $2,839,900 civil penalty against PEMCO World Air Services of Tampa, Florida, for allegedly violating aircraft maintenance regulations.   

The FAA alleges that the aircraft repair station knowingly used expired products when it performed maintenance on five Frontier Airlines aircraft between September 2022 and November 2023. 

The FAA also alleges that in using the expired products PEMCO failed to follow the aircraft’s maintenance manual and its own quality control manual. Expired products included adhesives, epoxies, resins, paints, and fiberglass cloth. 

PEMCO has 30 days after receiving the FAA’s enforcement letter to respond to the agency. 

