Numina Group Unveils Batchbot 2.0: AI Order Orchestration and Voice Picking for Smarter AMR Fulfillment

Higher throughput with Batchbot™ and RDS Voice Picking

AI-powered RDS orchestration synchronizes AMRs and voice picking to deliver goods-to-person performance at a fraction of the cost.

Distribution leaders don’t need more robots — they need smarter coordination. Batchbot 2.0 delivers measurable gains in picks per hour while reducing labor travel time and capital investment.” — Dan Hanrahan

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Numina Group, a leader in warehouse process improvement design and end-to-end automation solutions , today announced the launch of Batchbot 2.0. Their next-generation solution integrates their flagship software, Real-time Distribution Software (RDS-WES), with its advanced order fulfillment picking suite and Autonomous Mobile Robotics (AMR) Dispatcher Modules to deliver high-performance AMR picking that can rival the performance of goods-to-person systems at a fraction of the cost and complexity.Bridging the Gap Between Manual Operation and Complex AutomationAs mid- to large-volume warehouses struggle with rising labor costs and demands for faster fulfillment, Batchbot 2.0 offers a scalable alternative to high-CapEx material handling automation. By integrating KUKA’s 5th Generation AI-infused AMRs with the RDS Voice Picking Suite , the optimized “human-in-the-loop” solution coordinates AMR and picking operator movement in zone-aisle, floor-based order picking. The solution reduces over 20 minutes of wasted operator walk or forklift drive time per hour, allowing operators to spend more time picking per hour to achieve 270 to 300+ case/line picks per hour. Batchbot 2’s picking productivity rate rivals the performance of far more expensive Goods to Person (GTP) and pallet shuttle storage and retrieval systems.RDS AI Orchestration LayerAt the heart of Batchbot 2.0 is the latest software upgrade to the RDS-WES Order Orchestration Layer, adding decision optimization beyond the performance of the AMR fleet management system. The RDS Dispatcher module, in combination with the Voice Picking Suite, employs a multi-parameter ML algorithm that evaluates pick operator positions to use voice commands to proactively move the closest available operators in real time to meet in-transit AMRs during the order pick mission.Key software innovation features and benefits:· Weighted Distance-Time Cost Algorithm: The system dynamically calculates the closest operator to an AMR destination, directing them via Pick-by-Voice in a “Meet Me” mode. Eliminates 20+ minutes of non-value-added travel per operator per hour.· NVIDIA-Powered AMRs Using Lidar + Vision: Utilizing KUKA’s 5th Gen AMRs, the system leverages onboard NVIDIA processing for AI lidar and vision navigation. This reduces AMR pick mission times by over 20%.· Multi-AMR Interoperability: A unified software layer manages a mixed fleet of KUKA AMRs with payloads ranging from 250 kg to 3,000 kg, supporting everything from unit-pick carts to heavy pallet movements.· Batchbot 2.0 API Integration: The software seamlessly integrates with major ERP and WMS systems, including Oracle, Oracle JDE, SAP, Microsoft D365, Dynamics, JDA, Manhattan, HighJump, and others.Validated Installation AMR Picking Performance Gains· Increased Velocity: Over 300 line picks per operator hour in complex, multi-zone mixed parcel and LTL pallet order operations.· Labor Efficiency: A reduction of 20–25 minutes of wasted travel time per operator compared to legacy AMRs, fork trucks, and manual push carts.· Cycle Time Reduction: 18% to 22% improvement in end-to-end AMR pick trip time compared to the site’s former legacy Locus AMRs.Scalable ROI for Existing and New Distribution Centers"Batchbot 2.0 represents best-in-class AMRs and people unified in a step-by-step move, pick, and validate order fulfillment operation," said Dan Hanrahan, CEO of Numina Group. "The solution is ideally suited for 3PLs, e-commerce, and omnichannel manufacturing and industrial supply warehouses shipping both parcel and mixed product pallets for LTL and truckload shipments. A facility can invest in a modular system with as few as 7–10 AMRs, achieve ROI within 24 months, and add voice picking users and AMRs as order volume grows."About The Numina Group: The Numina Group is a leading independent warehouse automation integrator and software developer that provides design and facility site automation assessments, process design improvements, and a Tier 1 Warehouse Execution System (WES) to connect the right blend of warehouse automation. The company delivers turnkey solutions to improve throughput, reduce labor costs, and increase accuracy in North American manufacturing and distribution centers.

NorthShore Care Supply Shares Their Experience with RDS and Batchbot

