Wellspring Counseling Opens New Coral Gables Office to Serve the City’s Business Community

Wellspring Christian Counseling

New location at 4000 Ponce de Leon Blvd. expands access to mental health care for professionals, families, and employers across Coral Gables

Healthy employees are foundational to healthy organizations. We look forward to working alongside Coral Gables’ business community to support resilience, productivity, and long-term well-being.” — Lindsey Capote, Clinical Director of Wellspring Counseling

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wellspring Counseling , a trusted non-profit provider of professional mental health services, announced today the opening of its newest office in the heart of Coral Gables’ business district, expanding access to high-quality counseling for professionals, families, and corporate employees throughout the community.Located at 4000 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, the new office sits near major corporate offices, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and professional service firms, making it easily accessible for working professionals seeking discreet, convenient mental health support close to work.“As Coral Gables continues to grow as a hub for business and professional services, the need for accessible mental health care has never been greater,” said Tova Kreps, President of Wellspring Counseling. “This new location allows us to support individuals and families while also serving the broader workforce that powers the Coral Gables economy.”The Coral Gables office will offer Wellspring’s full range of services, including individual counseling, couples and family therapy, stress and burnout support, anxiety and depression treatment, and trauma-informed care. The location is designed to accommodate busy schedules, offering a professional, confidential setting ideal for lunch-hour appointments or sessions before or after the workday.In addition to serving individual clients, Wellspring Counseling aims to partner with local employers, business leaders, and organizations to support employee well-being through referrals, educational programming, and collaborative mental health initiatives. As a nonprofit organization, Wellspring is committed to reducing barriers to care and helping employers connect their teams with trusted, high-quality resources.“Healthy employees are foundational to healthy organizations,” added Lindsey Capote, Clinical Director of Wellspring Counseling. “We look forward to working alongside Coral Gables’ business community to support resilience, productivity, and long-term well-being.”The Coral Gables expansion reinforces Wellspring Counseling’s mission to provide accessible, compassionate mental health care across Miami-Dade County while strengthening partnerships with the communities it serves.Appointments at the new Coral Gables location are now being accepted. To learn more about services or explore partnership opportunities, visit wellspringmiami.org or call (305) 722-5380.###About Wellspring Counseling: Wellspring is a non-profit counseling center and outreach ministry that provides mental health counseling, education, and programs in a professional, Christlike, and holistic way, to transform lives and communities for generations to come.Find out more at www.wellspringmiami.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.